Holstein dairy cow Lady Gaga, the winner of a string of bovine beauty contests in Germany — has died at the age of 13, her owner said on Friday.

She became something of a star of Germany's dairy sector, having won more than 20 titles at national and international level since her first back in 2013.

The trade journal Milchrind mourned the passing of the cow after a short illness, describing her as "an icon of the showring."

"She was successful in a way that no cow was before," the journal effused.

Owner Henrik Wille described Lady Gaga as "a once-in-a-lifetime cow."

Born in France, she spent her adult life on a farm in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony.

Although she started her cow-walk career relatively late, she more than held her own against younger rivals. Lady Gaga only lost her title as Germany's Grand Champion dairy cow in March this year.

Lady Gaga had eight calves in total and produced more than 120,000 liters (31,700 gallons) of milk. She died peacefully in her stall.

Germany's most famous animals Knut the baby polar bear Perhaps the most famous of all German celebrity animals is the polar bear Knut. Born in 2006, Knut was rejected by his mother and had to be hand-reared by zookeepers. He brought the Berlin Tierpark zoo widespread media attention and even appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine. However, Knut died from a suspected brain tumor in 2011.

Germany's most famous animals Heidi the cross-eyed opossum The internet era might help explain the popularity of Heidi the cross-eyed opossum, who won an army of fans after she was featured on a local television clip that went viral. Heidi's distinctive eye condition was thought to be due to fatty deposits behind her eyes. At the time Heidi was euthanized because of old age in 2011, she had three times more Facebook fans than Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Germany's most famous animals Tuffi the tumbling elephant Back in the 1950s, Tuffi the elephant became an overnight star. As a marketing ruse, a circus boss put the four-year-old pachyderm on a wagon of the overhead monorail in the city of Wuppertal. The animal panicked and bolted as the wagon moved, falling some 12 meters (40 feet) into the river Wupper. The incident is remembered here in a mural by the river. Tuffi lived on for decades, until 1989.

Germany's most famous animals Bulette the Berlin hippo Bulette became a popular attraction at the Berlin Zoological Garden, living to the ripe old age of 53. That made her Europe’s oldest hippo at the time she died in 2005, living a life 30 or 40 years longer than would be the case in the wild. Admittedly, she came from good stock. Her father Knautschke was the only large animal from the zoo to survive World War Two.

Germany's most famous animals Paul the octopus oracle Paul shot to fame during the 2010 South Africa World Cup after correctly "predicting" the outcome of several Germany matches, as well as the final. Paul would be offered boxes containing tasty morsels and flags of the competing teams. When the clairvoyant cephalopod rightly indicated that Germany would lose to Spain in the semifinals, he was subject to death threats. Paul died later the same year.

Germany's most famous animals Bruno the problem bear Brown bears haven't lived in the wild in Germany since 1835. Bruno made headlines in May 2006, after wandering from a north Italian nature reserve to Bavaria. Bruno caused a stir when he began searching for food around houses and appeared to have lost any fear of humans. He was shot by hunters after attempts to catch him failed. As the photo shows, Bruno was later stuffed and wound up in a museum.

Germany's most famous animals Yvonne the runaway cow Bavaria was also the setting for another animal drama in 2011, when six-year-old brown dairy cow Yvonne escaped from her farm. The national daily tabloid Bild posted a 10,000-euro ($14,000) reward for her safe return. She was eventually rounded up and taken home. According to authorities, Yvonne "apparently got tired of the loneliness" and jumped over a fence to join a group of farm cows. Author: Richard Connor



