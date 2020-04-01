 Germany′s president calls for patience, solidarity in face of pandemic | News | DW | 11.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's president calls for patience, solidarity in face of pandemic

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is calling efforts to curb coronavirus a "test of our humanity." It is the first time a German president is to formally address the nation on television other than at Christmas.

Deutschland Berlin | Coronavirus | Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Bundespräsident (Getty Images/Bundesregierung)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called on the nation to show patience, discipline and solidarity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, in a rare televised address to be aired on Saturday. 

"The solidarity that you show every day now, we will need all the more of in the future," he said. 

Read more: Coronavirus: German president calls for global alliance

The crisis has brought out "the best and the worst in people," he added.

Steinmeier also called on individuals to adhere to the measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the manuscript of the speech, published prior to the broadcast.

"How things will continue and when and how the restrictions can be relaxed, will not be decided by politicians and experts alone," he said. The crisis has brought out "the best and the worst in people."

Nations are not against nations

In response to comparisons of efforts to tackle the pandemic to war, Steinmeier called the measures a "test of humanity."

"No, this pandemic is not a war. Nations are not against other nations, soldiers against other soldiers. It is a test of our humanity."

Read more: Merkel — Coronavirus is Germany's greatest post-war challenge

He also predicted that society would be drastically changed by the crisis. "We don't want to become an anxious or distrustful society. But we can be a society with more trust, more consideration and more confidence," he said. 

The German president additionally called for international solidarity across the European Union. "Germany cannot come out of this crisis strong and healthy if our neighbors do not also come out strong and healthy," he said.

The speech marked the first time that Steinmeier formally addressed the nation on television, other than at Christmas time. There was no broadcast presidential speech even immediately after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Angela Merkel sees 'bit of hope,' but keeps coronavirus lockdown in place

German Chancellor Merkel refused to set an end date for the nationwide restrictions on public life but noted that an apparent drop in infection rates was a good sign. The rules are key to preserving lives, she said. (03.04.2020)  

Boris Johnson: World leaders wish speedy recovery from coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump are among those who have sent their best wishes to the UK prime minister. Johnson is currently in intensive care in London suffering from coronavirus. (07.04.2020)  

Opinion: Germans rally behind Merkel amid coronavirus crisis

A recent poll shows that Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have seen a spike in popularity as Germany battles the coronavirus pandemic. This illustrates that our democracy is stable, says DW's Jens Thurau. (04.04.2020)  

Opinion: Angela Merkel, Queen Elizabeth II show how to communicate

What do Angela Merkel and Queen Elizabeth II give us that Donald Trump doesn't? The answers to that question shed light on what citizens need from leaders as we struggle to cope with COVID-19, writes DW's Melinda Crane. (08.04.2020)  

Related content

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Coronavirus: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier calls for global alliance 01.04.2020

In an opinion for a British newspaper, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and four other world leaders have pleaded for global cooperation. Rapid testing and vaccines for vulnerable populations are key, they write.

Gefangene durch Coronavirus in Gefahr

Indonesia: Loose restrictions could send COVID-19 death toll surging 10.04.2020

Jakarta recently imposed restrictions on public life to tackle the spread of COVID-19. But a shortage in tests, combined with a lack of enforcement and hazy data figures plague Indonesia's management of the pandemic.

USA | Coronavirus: Krankenhaus in New York

Coronavirus latest: US death toll overtakes Italy 11.04.2020

Global confirmed cases stand at almost 1.7 million, with more than 100,000 deaths. The US has by far the most cases of any country in the world and, with almost 18,860 people dead nationwide, the most fatalities.

Advertisement