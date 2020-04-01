Germany's president calls for patience, solidarity in face of pandemic

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is calling efforts to curb coronavirus a "test of our humanity." It is the first time a German president is to formally address the nation on television other than at Christmas.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called on the nation to show patience, discipline and solidarity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, in a rare televised address to be aired on Saturday.
"The solidarity that you show every day now, we will need all the more of in the future," he said.
Read more: Coronavirus: German president calls for global alliance
The crisis has brought out "the best and the worst in people," he added.
Steinmeier also called on individuals to adhere to the measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the manuscript of the speech, published prior to the broadcast.
"How things will continue and when and how the restrictions can be relaxed, will not be decided by politicians and experts alone," he said. The crisis has brought out "the best and the worst in people."
Nations are not against nations
In response to comparisons of efforts to tackle the pandemic to war, Steinmeier called the measures a "test of humanity."
"No, this pandemic is not a war. Nations are not against other nations, soldiers against other soldiers. It is a test of our humanity."
Read more: Merkel — Coronavirus is Germany's greatest post-war challenge
He also predicted that society would be drastically changed by the crisis. "We don't want to become an anxious or distrustful society. But we can be a society with more trust, more consideration and more confidence," he said.
The German president additionally called for international solidarity across the European Union. "Germany cannot come out of this crisis strong and healthy if our neighbors do not also come out strong and healthy," he said.
The speech marked the first time that Steinmeier formally addressed the nation on television, other than at Christmas time. There was no broadcast presidential speech even immediately after the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.
German Chancellor Merkel refused to set an end date for the nationwide restrictions on public life but noted that an apparent drop in infection rates was a good sign. The rules are key to preserving lives, she said. (03.04.2020)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump are among those who have sent their best wishes to the UK prime minister. Johnson is currently in intensive care in London suffering from coronavirus. (07.04.2020)
A recent poll shows that Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have seen a spike in popularity as Germany battles the coronavirus pandemic. This illustrates that our democracy is stable, says DW's Jens Thurau. (04.04.2020)