Germany's president calls for patience, solidarity in face of pandemic

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on the nation to show patience, discipline and solidarity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, in a rare televised address on Saturday.

"Germany cannot come out of this crisis strong and healthy if our neighbors do not also become strong and healthy," he said.

The crisis has brought out "the best and the worst in people," he added.

In response to comparisons of efforts to tackle the pandemic to war, Steinmeier said, "No, this pandemic is not a war. Nations are not opposed against other nations, soldiers against other soldiers. It is a test of our humanity,"

The speech marked the first time that Steinmeier formally addressed the nation on television, other than at Christmas time.