Germany's president calls for patience, solidarity in face of pandemic

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is calling efforts to curb coronavirus a "test of our humanity." It is the first time a German president is to formally address the nation on television other than at Christmas.
Germany's president and head of state, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is set to call on the nation to show patience, discipline and solidarity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Germany cannot come out of this crisis strong and healthy if our neighbors do not also become strong and healthy," he says in a rare televised address to be aired on Saturday.
Coronavirus: German president calls for global alliance
The crisis has brought out "the best and the worst in people," he added.
In response to comparisons of efforts to tackle the pandemic to war, Steinmeier said, "No, this pandemic is not a war. Nations are not opposed against other nations, soldiers against other soldiers. It is a test of our humanity,"
The speech marked the first time that Steinmeier formally addressed the nation on television, other than at Christmas time.
