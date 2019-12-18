 Germany′s police chief says country struggles to deport foreigners | News | DW | 25.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's police chief says country struggles to deport foreigners

Germany's federal police chief said a lack of pre-deportation facilities is hampering the deportation of rejected asylum seekers and illegal foreigners to third-countries.

A policeman speaks to a woman at an airport

Germany is struggling to deport rejected asylum seekers, the country's top police chief said on Wednesday.

Federal police chief Dieter Romann blamed a lack of pre-deportation facilities for deportations not being carried out. Speaking to Germany's Funke media group, he said "there are far too few detention centers in the country."

Read moreGermany: Chances of refugees gaining asylum depend on where they apply

For the 248,000 foreigners required to be deported, there are just 577 deportation centers for them to be held and processed before leaving the country, Romann told Funke.

However, 119,000 of those have been granted a stay of deportation as local authorities see a reason why they cannot currently be removed from the country.

Read moreGermany: Thousands of migrants return after deportation, report says

Watch video 02:13

Germany approves tougher deportation laws

From January to October 2019, authorities registered a total of 20,996 deportations, 1,000 less than in the same period last year, according to Funke's figures.

German states are responsible for deportations, but federal police accompany flights taking rejected asylum seekers to third-countries. 

Earlier this month, German police officers reported feeling the strain from deportations as the number of officers accompanying deportation flights doubled in just four years.

Read moreGerman police say 71 officers injured during deportations

The drop in the number of deportations comes as fewer people entered Germany illegally overall: a total of 32,945 people in 2019 compared with 38,580 last year.

Germany still remains the number one destination among all EU member states for asylum seekers, with more than 150,000 claims from first-time applicants in 2018, according to EU statistics.

Watch video 03:50

Stricter asylum rules to go into effect in Germany

kmm,cw (dpa,AFP)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Deportations in Germany: Resistance, police use of force on the rise

German police have faced increased physical resistance while carrying out deportations. The police, in turn, are responding with increased force, sparking criticism from lawmakers and rights groups. (12.08.2019)  

Germany deported more than 90 'potential terrorists'

Since 2016, Germany has deported a number of people suspected of being willing or capable of carrying out terrorist attacks. The government figures were released in response to a parliamentary inquiry. (07.12.2019)  

Germany: In 20 years, 1 in 3 people will have migrant roots

In large cities, up to 70% of inhabitants will have a migrant background in two decades, experts say. Germany will need to attract a "range of nationalities" to keep the "economy stable." (04.11.2019)  

Germany: Chances of refugees gaining asylum depend on where they apply

A new report has found that 22 branches of Germany's federal migration office have asylum approval rates vastly below the national average. Critics say a lack of oversight and transparency has exacerbated the problem. (22.10.2019)  

Germany: Thousands of migrants return after deportation, report says

Thousands of asylum-seekers in Germany have returned multiple times after deportation, according to a report in German media. Those with entry bans often serve a few months in jail or are not arrested at all. (01.12.2019)  

German police say 71 officers injured during deportations

Germany's federal police force has said 71 of its officers were injured last year while carrying out deportations, according to a media report. The injuries, for the most part, were not severe. (04.08.2019)  

Germany: Police presence on migrant deportation flights nearly doubles

The number of police officers escorting deported migrants from Germany has risen sharply over the past four years. Security staff are feeling the strain over safety concerns and distant destinations. (14.12.2019)  

WWW links

newsletter

newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany approves tougher deportation laws  

Stricter asylum rules to go into effect in Germany  

Related content

10 000. Streetscooter bei Deutsche Post DHL Group

DHL's Ukrainian temps experience the dark side of Christmas 18.12.2019

Since Germany loosened visa restrictions, more and more Ukrainian students have come for temporary work. Companies such as DHL use temporary labor for deliveries, but recruiters abroad don't always operate legally.

Libanesisches Clan-Mitglied soll abgeschoben werden

Germany again deports Lebanese gang leader Ibrahim Miri 23.11.2019

Lebanese gangster Ibrahim Miri landed in Beirut on Saturday morning. The criminal mastermind was deported just months before, but he thwarted a travel ban and reappeared in Bremen, where he registered an asylum claim.

Griechenland | Flüchtlinge am Hafen von Elefsina nahe Athen

Migrant arrivals in Europe from Turkey rise sharply in 2019 17.12.2019

According to a confidential EU report, 70,000 migrants have crossed from Turkey to the EU this year. The numbers raise questions about whether an EU-Turkey refugee deal is unravelling.

Advertisement