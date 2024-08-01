Germany's Pistorius talks Middle East, Indo-Pacific with DW

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told DW of the importance of de-escalation in the Middle East, especially following the killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. He also said NATO members have to do more for security.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius spoke to DW on Wednesday about Germany's evolving defense policy amid multiple global security crises during his trip to the US state of Hawaii.

Pistorius was there to oversee the German navy's participation in the US-led naval Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercise.

He stressed the need for de-escalation in the Middle East, especially following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, on Wednesday in Tehran.

'We don't want further escalation in the Middle East'

Pistorius called for diplomatic efforts to prevent further conflict between Israel and its neighbors. The Israel-Hamas war that stemmed from the militant group's October 7 attacks on southern Israel has since spread Israel and Gaza to the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iran, to varying degrees.

The defense minister agreed with his counterpart, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, that "further escalation" could be averted.

"It needs to be prevented because nobody can wish or can even imagine the further escalation of the region," Pistorius told DW. "We don't need that. We don't want that.

"We have to do everything to get peace back in that region as soon as possible."

Tensions across the Middle East have soared following Haniyeh's killing on Wednesday and the reported killing of top Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukur on Tuesday.

Israel said its forces carried out the assassination of Shukur in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, for orchestrating a deadly attack in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, which killed 12 children.

Need for international cooperation in Indo-Pacific region

Pistorius also highlighted the importance of international cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, especially with China's growing aggression.

On Monday, members of the Quad — the US, Australia, India and Japan — released a joint statement expressing concern over Beijing's dangerous maneuvers in the South China Sea, and pledged to boost maritime security in the region.

In his interview, Pistorius affirmed Germany's support for countries feeling pressure from Beijing, such as the Philippines and South Korea. He said Germany is adjusting its export control regulations to enhance defense cooperation with regional allies.

He called German presence in the South China Sea with two ships alongside other allies and partners a "strong signal" that shows Germany is keeping track of the evolving situation.

It also shows "that we stand with the international rules-based international order, especially when it comes to smaller countries."

Pistorius was in Hawaii to oversee German troops taking part in joint exercises Image: Soeren Stache/dpa/picture alliance

'NATO members need to do more for own security'

During his interview, Pistorius said the European partners and NATO members have "to do more for their own security," particularly in light of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He called for increased European defense spending, with the war threatening NATO's eastern flank, and support for Ukraine as a bulwark against Russia.

"We have to strengthen the Ukrainians' capabilities to defend themselves, especially when it comes to air defense."

He said this is regardless of changes in the US administration. The upcoming US elections are scheduled for November.

"Whoever might be in the White House, we have to do what we have to do and we have to stick together with our allies," the defense minister said. "This is what we have to do in the future."

This interview was conducted by Michaela Küfner, DW's chief political editor.