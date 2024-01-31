Germany's parliament commemorates Holocaust victims

01/31/2024 January 31, 2024 Son of survivor speaks of reason for silence

Sports journalist Marcel Reif, whose father was a survivor of the Holocaust, has told German lawmakers about how his father did not speak about the persecution he experienced under the Nazis.

"My father was silent. Not a word about everything he had experienced and survived. He didn't speak and I didn't ask."

It was only after the death of his father that Reif's mother would tell him about the reason for the silence, he told the Bundestag.

"It shouldn't be the case that his children too be haunted and tormented by the terrible shadows that had darkened and destroyed his childhood and youth," he said.

"We shouldn't suspect that every postman, baker, and tram driver is a possible murderer of our grandparents. It had to be a protected, unburdened, carefree childhood. He didn't want to open this locked room in our home, not even a crack."

Reif said he eventually did realize that his father had conveyed something of his experiences in a few words of wisdom.

"At some point, I almost suddenly realized that my father had spoken after all, and told me and conveyed to me what was important to him; what he had saved, what he had distilled as an essence from the inhumanity of the captors and murderers."

"I remember more and more every day how often he gave me this sentence — sometimes as a warning, as advice or even as a reprimand. Three words only in the warm Yiddish that I miss so much: 'Sej a Mensch!' — be a human being!"