Germany's oldest man dies aged 114

Gustav Gerneth died peacefully on Monday night at his home in Havelberg, Saxony-Anhalt, the Magdeburger Volksstimme newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Just a week before, the centenarian had celebrated his birthday together with a small group of people, as well as Bernd Poloski, the mayor of Havelberg.

Gerneth marked the day with his favorite cake, a Frankfurter Kranz, a sponge cake with cherries on top.

He was born on on October 15, 1905, in Prussian-ruled Stettin, which is now the Polish city of Szczecin. In his long life Gerneth survived two world wars and Russian imprisonment as a prisoner of war.

He was also present at the 1936 Olympic games. He went on to have three sons together with his wife and worked as a machinist at a gas plant in Havelberg until 1972 when the firm closed and he retired.

Asked what the secret to a long life was on his 100th birthday he advised "you shouldn't sit down, or else you'll become stiff."

He was thought to be the world's oldest man after the Japanese Masazo Nonaka, who was three months older than Gerneth, died in January at 113 years-old.

The oldest living woman in the world is 116-year-old Kane Tanaka, from Japan.

