Germany's Olaf Scholz: 'We can make 2025 a good year'

Addressing the nation on the last day of 2024, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the country's fate was in Germans' hands and the way forward was by "standing strong together." He praised responders to the Magdeburg attack.

As Germany closes a year of economic and political uncertainty, capped with the attack on the Christmas fair in Magdeburg that killed five people and injured more than 200, Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged the nation to stick together in his New Year speech.

"A joyful evening during the festive season at the Magdeburg Christmas market was transformed into an unimaginable nightmare," Scholz said. He added that many Germans are wondering "where one can begin to find the strength to carry on after such a disaster."

"We can find it by standing strong together. We are a country that stands together," Scholz said.

Magdeburg security under the spotlight

Scholz, a member of the the center-left Social Democrats, praised first responders in Magdeburg, including police and medical staff, but also pointed to ordinary people such as a sausage vendor who "spent all night making tea for the wounded and the first responders."

His prepared address was made public just hours after top security officials, including Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, faced interrogation in parliament over the event. Reports in the media raised possible security lapses that might have allowed Saudi-born atheist psychiatrist Taleb A. to commit the attack in a manner strikingly similar to the Islamist truck ramming which happened in Berlin in 2016.

The German chancellor decried rumors circulating online following the Magdeburg attack but also pledged an investigation.

"Obviously, where security authorities failed to take appropriate precautions, this will be investigated and remediated," he said.

Scholz hints at Musk's election interference

Repeating his call for unity, Scholz pointed to German reunification between the capitalist West Germany and socialist East Germany some 35 years ago, saying that this experience "proves that where Germany goes from here will be decided by you — the citizens."

Scholz also said Germany's future "will not be decided by the owners of social media channels" in an obvious swipe at Elon Musk. The owner of X has been growing increasingly vocal in his support for Scholz's far-right rivals from the AfD party.

Addressing the ongoing economic downturn, Scholz pointed out that Germany still had the third largest economy in the world behind the US and China, despite its population of only 84 million people.

Scholz noted that "times are tough, that's something we all can sense."

"Our economy is facing challenges. The cost of living has gone up," he added, pointing to "increasing anxiety about Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine."

"Considering these worries, it is no wonder that many are asking themselves, so where does Germany go from here? Again, my answer is: It is by standing together that we are strong."

Support for Ukraine, no mention of Israel or Gaza

The politician also pledged Germany would "not leave Ukraine in the lurch" and maintain its support while also staying level-headed and making sure the war doesn't spread.

The German leader's speech made no reference to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and other crisis points in the Middle East.

The chancellor pleaded with the public to vote in the upcoming election this February, saying that the current situation in the world shows "what a great accomplishment free and fair elections are."

"Our fate is in our own hands. We can make 2025 a good year," Scholz said.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery