Germany's Olaf Scholz urges unity in first New Year's address

In his first New Year's address, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will say that bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control "will be the greatest task in the new year."

In the address, which will be broadcast in full later on Friday night but is released in writing ahead of time, Scholz noted the numerous, growing challenges facing Germany and the rest of the world.

"We're standing at the start of a new decade. We are entering a new age — an age that will be good if we actively work to shape it. Because it makes a difference that we decisively take our fate into our own hands," Scholz would say.

He will conclude the address with an appeal: "My greatest wish for 2022 is that we remain united."

The pandemic continues to rage, climate change poses an ever-growing risk, hundreds of lives were lost in deadly floods that hit western and southern Germany this summer, and tensions along the Russian-Ukrainian border are causing global concern as the world heads into the new year.

But within the turbulent times of the past 12 months, Scholz will say Germany can tackle the challenges by working together even in the darkest times.

"Some people complain nowadays that our society is 'divided.' I would like to clearly state here, the opposite is true. Our county stands together."

Curbing COVID 'quickly and with determination'

The coronavirus pandemic is a persistent theme throughout Scholz's speech — with Germany and the rest of the world preparing to enter into another new year amid record-breaking spikes in COVID-19 cases.

"It's clear to all of us that the pandemic is not over," Scholz will say, noting that the omicron variant has made the situation especially difficult.

"Many have asked, what this now means for us. How things will continue. I promise you that we will react quickly and with determination."

He thanks the German public for adhering to coronavirus rules and urged people to get vaccinated or seek a booster shot. Scholz also said the German government plans to issue 30 million additional vaccine doses in January alone.

"It now all depends on our speed. We need to be faster than the virus."

Watch video 01:30 Omicron drives record daily COVID cases across Europe

Transforming economy to tackle climate change

Combating climate change will also be a priority for the German government in the new year, according to Scholz.

"In less than 25 years, Germany should be climate neutral. To achieve this, we will bring about the biggest transformation of our economy in more than 100 years."

Within this timeframe, Germany will seek to make itself independent from coal, oil and gas in order to reduce emissions — as well as boost renewable energy sources and infrastructure.

Scholz's new three-party coalition government will also prioritize raising Germany's minimum wage in 2022 to €12 per hour ($13.60) — up from the current rate of €9.60 per hour.

Looking further afield, Scholz said that Germany and the European Union would work together to tackle the mounting foreign policy challenges facing the world.

"International cooperation is important. In a world that will soon have 10 billion inhabitants, our voice will only be heard if we speak up in chorus with many others," the chancellor said.

Watch video 00:43 Scholz: 'German politics has to take on a role of responsibility'

When Germany takes over the G7 rotating presidency starting on January 1, Scholz will prioritize making the group "a pioneer for climate-neutral economies and a just world."

The end of an era — and the start of a new one

For Germany, it's the first time in 16 years that another political face is appearing on television screens on New Year's Eve. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered the traditional speech from 2005 until 2020 — a shift that Scholz nodded to in his own address.

"Today, one year that brought numerous changes with it will come to an end. [Including] one small change — tonight I will be giving the New Year's address as chancellor."

He thanks Merkel for the smooth and "friendly" transition of power, saying that it shows the "strength of our society."

While the last year brought difficulties and turbulent changes, the new German chancellor pointed to the hope that can be found in people's readiness to help others.

"We will be able to master the great changes of our time if we work together and with each other — if we stick together as a community."

Editor's note: The precise wording of some of these English language quotes could be liable to change when the chancellor's office releases its official English translation of the speech.

Edited by: Mark Hallam