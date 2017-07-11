Germany's Olaf Scholz eyes stronger EU in first trip abroad as chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz heads to Paris and Brussels on Friday for talks with French and European Union leaders, as the bloc faces a growing list of foreign policy crises.

With the 27-member bloc confronted with growing tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, negotiations on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, as well as divisions over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and relations with China — Scholz is looking to hammer out a unified EU strategy.

Where is Scholz headed?

The newly sworn-in German chancellor will first travel to Paris first for a working meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Scholz will be received with military honors, with a working lunch to follow. Macron and Scholz are due to speak with reporters in the afternoon.

The German chancellor will then head to Brussels for discussions with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel. The talks come ahead of an EU leaders' summit next week.

In the evening, Scholz will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss security issues.

Watch video 02:06 A new era as Olaf Scholz takes office as German chancellor

What's on the agenda?

Russia's troop buildup on the border with Ukraine is set to dominate the talks on Friday. The situation is particularly urgent in light of the United States warning that Russia could invade next year, which Moscow denies.

Tackling the ongoing challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as measures to combat climate change will also rank high on the list.

Scholz is also expected to set out Berlin's stance on China and Russia — which are two potential points of friction with Macron and other EU leaders.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a project to deliver natural gas from Russia directly to Germany, bypassing pipelines in Ukraine and eastern Europe, could play a major role in pressuring Russia.

At a press conference ahead of his inauguration this week, Scholz was guarded on the subject of China and declined to say whether Germany would join a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Why is the trip so significant?

In choosing Paris as his first port of call as chancellor, Scholz is following in the footsteps of other German leaders.

Angela Merkel, Gerhard Schröder, Helmut Kohl and Helmut Schmidt all made a point of visiting France first after becoming chancellor. Franco-German reconciliation and friendship in the aftermath of the two world wars have become a core pillar of German foreign and European policy.

In his capacity as Germany's finance minister under Merkel, Scholz is no stranger to high-level talks with leaders in the EU and beyond.

While Scholz's foreign policy goals within Europe appear to be consistent with those of Angela Merkel — namely strengthening the EU on the global stage and maintaining close cooperation with the United States — officials and analysts will be watching closely to see where the new chancellor could potentially deviate.

rs/sms (AFP, Reuters)