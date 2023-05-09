Germany's Scholz to address European Parliament

  1. Skip to content
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg. His speech comes as lawmakers celebrate the lasting peace between European Union members that followed the end of World War II in 1945.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R4eu

Germany's chancellor is giving an address to the European Parliament's lawmakers in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday.

Olaf Scholz was expected to share his views on the future of the European Union amid geopolitical turmoil fueled at least in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

What the chancellor might say

The speech comes on Europe Day, when the continent celebrates the years of peace in the bloc that followed the end of World War II.

Among the possible topics he could address is the economic fallout from Russia's war on Ukraine. The invasion has highlighted the EU's, and particularly Germany's, dependence on energy imports from Moscow. There are similar fears about an overreliance on China for manufacturing.

There was speculation that Scholz might also turn his attention to competitiveness with other manufacturing centers, including China and the United States.

When Scholz gave a speech on EU-internal matters last August, he also touched on topics that included the accession of new members, asylum policy and defense cooperation.

Some advance criticism

In advance of the speech, Scholz's critics within the European Parliament noted some of Germany's actions had not been popular in the legislature.

Manfred Weber, from the center-right European People's Party group, accused Scholz's politically broad "traffic light" coalition of Social Democrats, Greens, and neoliberal Free Democrats of failing to have a "clear and agreed position" on important issues.

Is Ukraine right to worry about war fatigue in the EU?

Weber criticized Berlin's policies on China and said Scholz's speech was a chance to "repair some of the damage done."

The European lawmaker cited Germany's last-minute questioning of an agreement to phase out vehicles with internal combustion engines as damaging Germany's credibility.

Greens European Parliament group leader Terry Reintke also cited this as an issue that had eroded trust in Berlin and added that many of her colleagues from eastern and central Europe had been disappointed with the speed of Scholz's response to events in Ukraine.

Reintke said the perception was "that everything came very slowly and that it had to be wrested from Berlin again and again."

The address was set to be followed by a debate with members of the parliament.

rc/sms (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

