Germany's Oktoberfest canceled again in 2021 due to coronavirus

Germany's Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival held every year in Munich, will not take place in 2021 due

to the coronavirus crisis, officials said on Monday.

It means the global pandemic has forced the cancellation of the hugely popular festival for the second consecutive year. It had been scheduled from September 18 to October 3.

The drinking marathon has been axed in the past, pausing during World War II and an outbreak of cholera in 1854.

The decision was made by Bavarian Premier Markus Söder and Munich Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter on Monday.

"For me personally, this is not an easy decision either," Reiter said.

He said it was "a great pity" for the millions of fans of the Wiesn, as it is known locally in the southern German city.

Reiter warned that canceling Oktoberfest for the second year in a row would have "existential implications" for the people who worked there.

What is Oktoberfest?

The annual festival, which attracts some six million visitors from all corners of the globe, dates back some 200 years.

Revelers sit at long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.

Locals dress up in traditional costumes, known as 'tracht'

Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder told journalists the risk was too large given uncertainty over when the pandemic may ease up.

“Also, in classic beer halls measures such as social distancing and mask-wearing cannot be enforced," he added.

Lederhosen are popular garments at Bavarian beer events

Oktoberfest boss Clemens Baumgärtner said the move was "completely correct not only out of consideration for the health of the visitors, but also out of consideration for the good reputation of the Munich Oktoberfest as a high-quality, safe festival."

He predicted that the 2022 event will be "very, very well attended because people are hungry and thirsty."

Dubai eyes rival Oktoberfest

A smaller rival event is reportedly being planned by officials in Dubai, angering traditionalists in Germany.

The City of Munich has distanced itself from media reports that the Gulf nation is planning its own Oktoberfest, saying it has nothing to do with the original beer festival.

The Wiesn has been faced the axe in the past, years before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was cancelled during World War II and from 1946 to 1948.

An outbreak of cholera in Munich in 1854 killed thousands of people, forcing organizers to pull the plug, according to the event's official website.

jf/ (AFP, Reuters, dpa)