Germany's Oktoberfest canceled again in 2021 due to coronavirus

Germany's Oktoberfest, the world's largestbeer festival held every year in Munich, will not take place in 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis, officials said on Monday.

The pandemic has forced the cancellation of the hugely popular festival for the second consecutive year. It had been scheduled from September 18 to October 3.

The decision was made by Bavarian state Premier Markus Söder and Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter. Söder said that Oktoberfest is the "most global" festival there is, and that the pandemic is not yet under enough control to allow people from all over the world to gather in tents.

"In the classic beer tents at the big festivals, social distancing, masks and other measures are practically impossible to implement," Söder said.

"The situation is too precarious," he added. "Imagine there was a new wave and it then became a superspreader event. The brand would be damaged forever and we don't want that."

Oktoberfest around the world Munich, Germany Social distancing is definitely not a part of the traditional Oktoberfest concept. The world's largest beer festival, which attracted 6.3 million visitors in 2019, gathers thousands of people celebrating in beer tents. It has now been confirmed that the Bavarian event will not take place for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oktoberfest around the world Dubai, United Arab Emirates While Munich's Oktoberfest has been canceled once again, Dubai, which is holding its World Expo this year, is reportedly planning its own version of the famous beer festival at the Dubai Marina. According to reports, it would start on October 7, and instead of the usual two weeks of the German version, it would last six months.

Oktoberfest around the world Qingdao, China Every year, thousands of people attend the Qingdao International Beer Festival, or Asian Oktoberfest, in Qingdao city in Shandong province in eastern China. Attendees get to taste over 200 different beers from more than 40 international brewers. This year's festivities will take place from late July through August 2021.

Oktoberfest around the world Kitchener-Waterloo, Canada The twin cities of Kitchener and Waterloo in the province of Ontario have jointly hosted an annual Oktoberfest since 1969. Visitors usually have the opportunity to attend one of more than 40 events. After a "virtual" version last yer, organizers are hoping for a return to normal in 2021. Shown here: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opening the ceremonies in 2016 by tapping the first keg.

Oktoberfest around the world Melbourne, Australia Melbourne held its first ever Oktoberfest street parade on September 16, 2017. Up to 50 participants dressed in traditional Bavarian lederhosen and dirndls celebrated in the streets of the city's South Wharf district. Among the performances: thigh-slapping, yodeling and pork knuckle-eating.

Oktoberfest around the world Helen, US Since 1970, residents of Helen in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia have organized an annual Oktoberfest for the local community. Modeled on a traditional Bavarian town, Helen normally attracts up to 2 million visitors a year from around the United States.

Oktoberfest around the world Blumenau, Brazil If you go to this small town in southern Brazil, you may wonder whether you are still in South America. Founded by German immigrants in 1850, Blumenau has retained its distinctive Bavarian character throughout the years. Residents host one of the largest annual Oktoberfest celebrations in the entire continent.

Oktoberfest around the world El Cajon, US In sunny El Cajon near San Diego, residents normally come together every October to enjoy bratwurst, potato salad and German beer as part of their own Oktoberfest celebrations. Shown here, the German band Guggenbach-Buam joined the celebrations in pre-pandemic times, performing traditional Bavarian festive music.

Oktoberfest around the world Cincinnati, US Billed as the largest Oktoberfest celebration in the United States, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati was first held in 1976. The festival traditionally kicks off with the "Running of the Wieners," where some 100 dachshunds wearing a hot dog bun costume race against each other. Another quirky event is the World's Largest Chicken Dance. It's still unclear whether it will be held in its normal format in 2021. Author: Alexander Pearson, Elizabeth Grenier



Munich Mayor Reiter said canceling Oktoberfest again is "a great pity" for the millions of fans of the Wiesn, as the festival is called in the local Bavarian dialect.

Reiter warned that canceling Oktoberfest for the second year in a row would have "existential implications" for the people who worked there. The Oktoberfest in 2019 brought in an estimated €1.23 billion euros ($1.5 billion) for the local economy.

Hope for Oktoberfest 2022

The annual festival, which usually brings in 6 million visitors from all corners of the globe, dates back some 200 years.

Revelers sit at long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.

Oktoberfest boss Clemens Baumgärtner said the move was "completely correct not only out of consideration for the health of the visitors, but also out of consideration for the good reputation of the Munich Oktoberfest as a high-quality, safe festival."

He predicted that the 2022 event will be "very, very well attended because people are hungry and thirsty."

A smaller rival event is reportedly being planned by officials in Dubai, angering traditionalists in Germany.

The City of Munich has distanced itself from media reports that the Gulf nation is planning its own Oktoberfest, saying it has nothing to do with the original beer festival.

The Oktoberfest has been canceled several times. It was not held during World War II and from 1946 to 1948.

An outbreak of cholera in Munich in 1854 killed thousands of people, forcing organizers to pull the plug,

jf/wmr (AFP, Reuters, dpa)