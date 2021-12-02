 Germany′s new government: the dawn of a modern age? | To the Point | DW | 02.12.2021

To the Point

Germany's new government: the dawn of a modern age?

Germany's "traffic light" coalition of SPD, Green Party, and FDP is taking power. Will the new government modernize the country? Guests: Derek Scally (Irish Times), Anna Lehmann (taz), Thomas Sparrow (DW)

Thomas Sparrow, DW „The new German government's goals are ambitious, but they will probably be overshadowed by major international crises.“

Derek Scally from the Irish Times: “Germany’s new government wants to take a tougher line towards Moscow and Beijing despite growing depenence on Russian gas and Chinese car customers. Viel Glück”

Anna Lehmann, taz. She thinks: „The new coalition gives the promise to modernize the German society: less tradition and rules, more liberties.“

