Germany's new foreign minister puts climate 'high up' on diplomatic agenda

Newly instated German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed the importance of tackling the climate crisis on her diplomatic agenda before kicking off her first official trip to Paris on Thursday.

"I'm going to give international climate policies the space they deserve on the diplomatic agenda from day one," the foreign minister, a member of the Green Party, said in a statement.

"The most important task in diplomacy is preventing, containing and preferably solving crises," Baerbock added. "And no crisis is a greater threat to the future of humanity than the climate crisis."

Later Thursday, Baerbock travels to Brussels and will visit Germany's eastern neighbor Poland.

Female foreign ministers: Role models for Germany's Annalena Baerbock? Germany's first female foreign minister It is now official. One-time contender for the chancellory Annalena Baerbock has been appointed foreign minister by the German president. The Green party co-leader Baerbock becomes the first woman in this post, and also the youngest-ever holder of the post. She wants to shape a values-based and feminist foreign policy, she says.

Female foreign ministers: Role models for Germany's Annalena Baerbock? Madam Secretary from Washington It's been over 20 years since the United States appointed its first female Secretary of State. Madeleine Albright, who served under President Bill Clinton, was key in negotiating the peace deal between Serbia and the Kosovar Albanians in 1999 in Paris. Her German counterpart at the time was Green party politician Joschka Fischer (l).

Female foreign ministers: Role models for Germany's Annalena Baerbock? Ghana's top diplomat For decades, many African countries have had female foreign office chiefs. In Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway is currently in charge of diplomatic affairs — here she is seen on a visit to Istanbul in January 2020. The first female foreign minister of the West African country held the position back in 1979.

Female foreign ministers: Role models for Germany's Annalena Baerbock? A career straddling East and West Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has been Namibia's foreign minister for almost ten years. During the apartheid era, she worked in the Soviet Union, then in the UK. After her country's independence from South Africa, she first became a member of parliament, then a minister and since 2012 she has been foreign minister. Here, Nandi-Ndaitwah receives Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Windhoek.

Female foreign ministers: Role models for Germany's Annalena Baerbock? Waltzing with Putin Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl danced with Lavrov's boss, Vladimir Putin, at her wedding reception in August 2018. Kneissl, who has no party affiliation and was nominated by the right-wing populist Freedom Party, has been repeatedly criticized for her closeness to the Russian president. After leaving office in 2019, she now sits on the supervisory board of the Russian oil company Rosneft.

Female foreign ministers: Role models for Germany's Annalena Baerbock? The oil curse Oil is often the topic under discussion when Najla al-Mangusch receives state guests. The 48-year-old lawyer is foreign minister of Libya — one of the world's most important oil-producing countries. But it is partly thanks to oil that the country has experienced a bloody civil war. Here, al-Mangush receives Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Female foreign ministers: Role models for Germany's Annalena Baerbock? 'Huge privilege' Nanaia Mahuta has been New Zealand's Foreign Minister since November 2021, after having served as Minister for Maori Development. Women of Maori descent and mixed ancestry now have career opportunities that were long closed to them, Mahuta said. The post is a "huge privilege," she said. The 50-year-old is the first woman in New Zealand's parliament to have a traditional chin tattoo.

Female foreign ministers: Role models for Germany's Annalena Baerbock? Anna Lindh: Swedish European She was considered a contender for the post of head of government: the charismatic Swedish Foreign Minister Anna Lindh. But on September 10, 2003, an assassin stabbed Lindh in a Stockholm department store, bringing her life to an abrupt end. Today, a foundation in Anna Lindh's name promotes dialogue between the EU and the other countries bordering the Mediterranean.

Female foreign ministers: Role models for Germany's Annalena Baerbock? Golda Meir: 'Lioness of Israel' Even before the founding of the state of Israel, Golda Meir had negotiated with the Jordanian king to prevent an Arab-Israeli war — unsuccessfully. In 1956, she became foreign minister of the still-new country, and in 1969 she took the role of prime minister. Will Annalena Baerbock, who so recently wanted the German chancellorship, have a similar career trajectory? Author: Peter Hille



What did Baerbock say in Paris?

Like previous German foreign ministers, Baerbock made Paris the first destination on her inaugural tour of European capitals. Baerbock called this not only a favored tradition, but also important due to the fact that "Germany has no closer friend than France."

She met with her French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and said in a press conference afterward that they had discussed the two countries' shared goals as well as climate policy, the crisis at the Poland-Belarus border and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

She also called for a common response to the case of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and the possibility of diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

What is the aim of the inaugural trip?

The new foreign minister said in her statement that the aim of the inaugural trip was also to reaffirm trust with Germany's neighbors.

"The most important thing for me during this inaugural visit is to listen to our closest partners. We won't pursue our own ideas and interests over the heads of our neighborst, and definitely not at their cost," she said.

She went on to stress the importance of the European Union's "basic values," adding, "We cannot allow Europe's foundations to crumble away, in particular with the rule of law and human rights."

Baerbock will visit Warsaw on Thursday, where the governing right-wing Law and Justice Party has been at loggerheads with the EU over the independence of the Polish judiciary.

Who is Annalena Baerbock?

Baerbock had run as the chancellor candidate for the Green Party in September's parliamentary election in Germany. While surfing a brief wave of popularity after the announcement of her candidacy, she later fell in the polls due in part to claims of plagiarism.

Nevertheless, the Green Party achieved its highest ever share of the vote, coming in third behind the Social Democrats and former Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union.

After several months of negotiations, the Greens, the SPD and the Free Democrats (FDP) formed a three-way coalition that was voted in on Wednesday.

