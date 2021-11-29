Germany's new COVID-19 crisis team to be headed by two-star general

After Germany's future government announced last week the creation of a crisis team to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Christian Lindner, leader of the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) and odds-on favorite to become the country's next finance minister, announced on Sunday that the team would be headed by a military general.

The German daily newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that Major General Carsten Breuer was the general in question. The 56-year-old has led the Territorial Tasks Command of the Bundeswehr, Germany's federal armed forces, since 2018. The Command is responsible for handling cooperation between the military and civilian organizations.

"We provide support when the civilian side reaches its limits. We provide support when others can't do it anymore," Breuer said in a 2020 interview with newspaper Die Welt. "Our great advantage is that we are fast. We can quickly make many soldiers available."

That is an advantage German authorities have increasingly been relying on in recent months as case numbers have reached record highs and people across the country have faced hour-long waits to receive vaccine shots and boosters.

An increased role for the military

Even before the recent announcement of the crisis team, the German military was preparing to increase its involvement. Lieutenant General Martin Schelleis wants to mobilize up to 12,000 soldiers as quickly as possible to support overburdened clinics and health departments. Soldiers would also administer booster vaccinations and rapid tests near nursing homes and hospitals.

Schelleis has been leading the Bundeswehr's COVID-19 aid mission since the beginning of the pandemic. Under his plan, 6,000 personnel would be mobilized for these efforts by the end of November and 12,000 by Christmas.

In early 2020, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer established a separate contingent for support activities during the pandemic, which she stuck to even last summer when calls from the Bundeswehr to disband the contingent grew louder in light of the seeming calm.

Breuer (in background) and his troops are among the many soldiers assisting at German vaccination centers

The Bundeswehr's crisis team is currently receiving dozens of new calls for help from local authorities every day. Municipal officials usually ask for soldiers to support vaccination centers and health authorities. The number of approved applications for administrative assistance from federal states and municipalities has already surpassed 7,700 and is only expected to grow.

Though the military has a higher vaccination rate than the wider German population — some 80% of soldiers are vaccinated versus under 70% of the broader population — the military still faces challenges. While troops in the country's west, for instance, largely have vaccination rates over 90%, in vaccine-skeptic eastern states rates in some places are as low as 60%. Under new regulations, all soldiers are now required to be vaccinated.

Crisis team: Functional or PR?

Bundeswehr insiders credit the additional request for aid from local governments and authorities to Breuer's success in leading the Territorial Tasks Command. He has also been recognized for his previous work in dealing with floods and African swine fever. But the fact that incoming government officials are placing so much emphasis on who will lead the new crisis team when it is not even clear what powers it will have, has raised some eyebrows.

"To put out such a name when you don't have a health minister and/or a majority in your own parliamentary group for overdue decisions is — I'm sorry — not politics, just PR," wrote Die Welt journalist Robin Alexander on Twitter.

FDP defense spokesperson Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann responded by calling the accusation absurd and praised a "wise decision" to appoint a "professional."

Having generals in such positions is rare in Germany, but Breuer is not the only one to be pushed into the limelight during the pandemic. In March 2020, Surgeon General (Generalstabartzt) Hans-Ulrich Holtherm was made head of the newly established Health Protection, Health Security, Sustainability Department of the German Health Ministry.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Tragic number A man in a cemetery in Bonn mourns his dead wife — one of the 100,000 people in Germany who have died of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of those dying of COVID and infected with the virus has risen daily. On October 1, it was 66. On November 18, the Robert Koch Institute recorded 201 such deaths.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Final warning Undertakers have been overwhelmed, with coffins lined up here in front of a crematorium oven. On one of the lids, the word "Corona" has been written in chalk — a warning to the people who work there. The elderly and the unvaccinated are still most at risk of dying of the virus, but there are more and more breakthrough infections.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Fears for the elderly... In recent weeks, there have been numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes and retirement communities in which residents have died. This is one reason why the German government is considering mandatory vaccinations for health care workers. Italy, France and Greece have already made the move, and Austria will soon follow suit.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave ...and for the young Self-testing in kindergartens and schools is now routine for children. No other population group is tested as regularly and extensively for COVID-19. Yet the incidence among 5 to 14-year-olds is up to three times higher than average. In an effort to stem a rise in cases, the European Medicines Agency approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on November 25.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave ICUs are full Here, a doctor treats a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit of the university hospital in Leipzig. Hospitalization rates — the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 — have not yet reached the highest levels of last December, but staff are already sounding the alarm and warning that hospitals are overstretched.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Longer stays A COVID-19 patient with venous access lines and a tracheostomy sits in the intensive care unit of Dresden's municipal hospital. Using hospitalization rates as an incidence value is controversial: They show the incidence of infection, but only with a delay. Also, many COVID patients are younger than in previous waves. They spend longer in intensive care, meaning beds are not freed up as quickly.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Virus along for the ride Since last week, new rules have applied in trains, trams and buses, such as here in Hamburg: Only those who have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recently recovered from infection can use them. Drivers and on-board personnel are supposed to enforce this rule, but can only really do spot checks. Mask-wearing is still mandatory; those who don't comply face fines of up to €150 (about $170).

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave My home is my office Anyone who doesn't absolutely have to commute to work should therefore stay at home. The original working-from-home requirement ended in Germany in June — but now it's back. With infection rates spiraling, reducing contacts has to take precedence. Wherever possible, workplaces have been relocated back to the home office — to the kitchen table, or the sofa.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Lebkuchen or lockdown? Christmas markets are starting to open in German towns, although many, like this one in Freiburg, have strict access rules and have limited visitor numbers. However, the state of Bavaria has responded to the extremely high infection rates by clamping down. Municipalities with a seven-day incidence of more than 1,000 must go into lockdown, and their Christmas markets must also remain closed.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Drive-through vaccination Because the vaccination rate is faltering, the German government intends to focus once again on low-threshold vaccination incentives, like vaccination drive-ins and mobile vaccination teams. It also wants to push ahead as fast as possible with the third booster vaccination — to "winter-proof" Germany's population, as Olaf Scholz, the presumed chancellor-elect, has said.

Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave Open wide... Given the increasing number of breakthrough infections and the decline in vaccination protection after six months, it seems that this is sorely needed. The only other thing that will help is systematic testing. For just one month, from October 11 to November 11, people were required to pay for tests, but these are now free again — irrespective of vaccination status. Author: Thomas Latschan



