Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz briefs Bundestag parliament for the first time

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gave his inaugural address to the Bundestag on Wednesday, outlining the new government's policy agenda.

It follows his three-party coalition government, combining his Social Democrats (SPD) with the Greens and the liberal pro-business FDP, being formally sworn in last week, having signed a coalition contract.

It comes shortly before German parliamentarians go into the Christmas recess.

DW’s chief political editor Michaela Küfner said the speech was wide-ranging, and cagey on concrete foreign policy and EU policy, despite concluding with comments on these issues.

Calls to get vaccinated

Early on his address, Scholz focused on the coronavirus pandemic, calling on German citizens to get vaccinated and help return life to normal.

"It's very important that we continue to work together, join hands and defeat the coronavirus," he said. He said the new German government would work intensively to bring vaccines to poor countries.

He heavily criticized the extremist opponents of coronavirus measures, referring to conspiracy theorists, misinformation spreaders, and extremists.

"We are not going to tolerate that a small number of extremists tries to impose their will on our entire society," he said, explicitly referring to the recent torchlit march in Saxony. "Our democracy is ready to defend itself, and knows how to do it."

Thanks Merkel for transition

To sustained applause, he thanked his predecessor Angela Merkel for the smooth transition.

"The civility of the transfer from the former to the current government was admired worldwide, and earned the respect of many across the globe."

Some German politicians and commentators had made a point of comparing the transition of power in Berlin with Donald Trump's last days and weeks as US president.

Energy transition and climate neutrality

He said his government would have a strong focus on climate change, particularly on the transition to renewable energy.

A major theme of the speech was placating fears about the personal impact that the climate change fight would have. Scholz said he understood concerns about the transition, with possible effects on jobs and quality of life. He said the transition to renewables should benefit everyone. "We are going to provide safety and security through change."

The chancellor said the move toward a more climate-friendly economy and society would only succeed if it had the support of the "broad majority." To this end, he pledged equitable distribution of the financial burden and promised that "good climate policy does not demand renunciation, but rather enables a switch to climate-friendly alternatives."

Scholz said his coalition's target of bringing a coal phaseout forward from 2038 to 2030 was conditional on the ability of renewable energy to take up the slack.

He spoke at length on the need for reform, innovation and progress in Germany. He said, in a search for social cohesion, Germany needed to focus on equality, and respect and integration for workers and immigrants.

"The large problems of our time can only be solved if, along the way, we don't lose our social cohesion," he said.

He said private companies would drive new innovations in climate neutrality, supported by subsidies, government policies and existing market mechanisms.

Meet Germany's government Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) Germany's chancellor was finance minister and vice-chancellor in Angela Merkel's government. He campaigned on stability and pragmatism to become the Federal Republic's ninth chancellor and the fourth Social Democrat to hold the office. The former mayor of Hamburg handed his center-left party a surprise win in September's election.

Meet Germany's government Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) Media-savvy Christian Lindner has been leader of Free Democratic Party (FDP) since 2013, inheriting a party that had just lost representation in parliament in the election. The 42-year-old's reward for leading the neoliberal resurrection is the second most powerful office in the land — raising eyebrows among some who pointed out that his party actually finished behind the Greens in the election.

Meet Germany's government Economy and Climate Protection Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) The Greens have expanded the influential Economy Ministry to include its signature issue, climate protection, while also enhancing the power of 52 year-old Green Party co-leader Robert Habeck. A member of the more moderate "realist" wing of the party, Habeck the author of childrens' books was already Environment and Agriculture Minister in his home state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Meet Germany's government Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Green Party) Angela Baerbock, the party's 40-year-old chancellor candidate, is set to be the new Foreign Minister, and has already ruffled feathers by taking a tougher tone on China. Baerbock is only the second Green politician to take on the post, after Joschka Fischer in the late 1990s.

Meet Germany's government Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) Possibly the biggest surprise in Scholz's new Cabinet, Faeser has been elevated from SPD party leader in Hesse to one of Germany's biggest ministries, her first role at federal level. Some observers hope her appointment signal an intention to get tougher on far-right extremism. She is the first woman to hold the office.

Meet Germany's government Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) A popular choice for Germans who have enjoyed his outspoken appearances on TV talk shows, Lauterbach has been the face of the SPD's tough health policy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. His reward is a tricky post in which he will likely oversee the introduction of mandatory vaccines.

Meet Germany's government Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) The 44-year-old Buschmann was first elected to the Bundestag in 2009 and remained an influential politician in the party throughout the FDP's lean years from 2013 to 2017. His signature issue in parliament was protecting individual freedoms, though he has now come out in favor of mandatory vaccines.

Meet Germany's government Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) Angela Merkel's last justice minister has now been put in charge of Germany's armed forces and one of the biggest budgets at the Cabinet table. Some political observers had the 56-year old pegged for the Interior Ministry role, and her experience with military affairs is seen as limited.

Meet Germany's government Food and Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) The veteran Green Party politician will finally join the federal government after over a quarter-century in the German parliament. The first-ever German Cabinet minister with Turkish parents is a party moderate and outspoken critic of Turkish President Erdogan. He co-chaired the Green Party for close to a decade.

Meet Germany's government Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) The ministry with the longest name has gone to the much-respected Steffi Lemke, among the handful who co-founded the Greens' East German branch in 1989. During her first spell in the Bundestag (1994-2002), she was also one of the few Green Party parliamentarians to initially oppose German participation in the Afghan war.

Meet Germany's government Transport and Digital Infrastructure Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing is the party's second most powerful politician after leader Christian Lindner. He is also no stranger to a coalition with the SPD and the Greens, having spent five years as Rhineland-Palatinate's Economy Minister.

Meet Germany's government Construction and Housing Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) One of only two East Germans in the new Cabinet, Klara Geywitz has been tapped to head a new ministry set up at the insistence of the SPD. Housing has become an acute issue in Germany, where urban areas are fast running out of affordable housing. Geywitz was Scholz's co-candidate in their failed bid for the SPD leadership in 2019.

Meet Germany's government Labor and Social Affairs Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) 43-year-old Heil will keep the post that he held during Angela Merkel's last government, indicating that his party his pleased with his work. Among his key issues has been trying to increase pay for care home workers, which Germany is desperately short of. He will also oversee the increase in Germany's minimum wage to €12 ($13.60) an hour.

Meet Germany's government Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) Angela Merkel's last environment minister is to become Scholz's first development minister. The 53-year-old Schulze is an outspoken opponent of nuclear power and a member of several environmental organizations.

Meet Germany's government Education and Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) Head of the Hesse FDP, 53-year-old Stark-Watzinger was part of the party's negotiating team in coalition negotiations and a specialist in finance and education policy. She has called for an "educational revolution" in Germany, ushering a major digitalized overhaul of the current system. She also lived in the UK for nine years.

Meet Germany's government Family, Senior Citizens, Women, and Youth Minister Anne Spiegel (Greens) The 41-year-old Anne Spiegel has already had a meteoric career at state level. Having held the Family Ministry in Rhineland-Palatinate since 2016, she became the state's new Climate Protection minister in May after leading the Greens' election campaign in this year's state election. She has now been promoted even higher.

Meet Germany's government Chief of Staff and Minister for Special Affairs Wolfgang Schmidt (SPD) Scholz's right-hand man in the Cabinet will be Wolfgang Schmidt, who worked with the chancellor when Scholz was mayor of Hamburg. Chief of staff with a special ministerial brief that gives the chancellorship extra weight in the Cabinet, Schmidt's role will largely involve coordinating the ministerial work of the three parties.

Meet Germany's government Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth (Greens) Claudia Roth is moving into the spotlight of German cultural policy. Within the Chancellor's office, the 66-year-old will also be responsible for DW. Former party leader Roth is one of the most prominent faces of the Green Party. Most recently, the former manager of the anarchist band Ton Steine Scherben was Vice President of the Bundestag. Author: Ben Knight, Lisa Hänel



Mobility

Scholz said there would be a significant investment in mobility, focusing on rail.

He promised more night trains, better connected cities and more rail connections for rural areas.

He said people would still be welcome to drive their private cars, so long as they become more climate friendly. He said electric vehicle charging infrastructure should be easier to access and would be funded more efficiently.

Affordable housing

Scholz spoke for some time on the housing affordability crisis in Germany. "The situation in the housing market requires the federal government to take decisive action," he said.

He said a new ministry would be created to address the housing crisis and to build 400,000 housing units each year.

In the meantime, there will be an 11% rent increase cap in urban areas.

Citizenship and migration

Scholz said Germany was a country of immigration, and pledged to make it easier to become a German citizen.

Citizenship will be able to be obtained after having stayed in Germany for five years.

"We are going to make multiple citizenship possible, in keeping with the reality of many people in this country."

There will also be efforts to make democratic representation more possible for immigrants.

He said barriers to migration will be limited, including expeditious asylum procedures, but that speedy returns of risky people would implemented.

Rule of law

He said the new government will take action against organized crime, with an expanded fight against these groups.

This focus on rule of law extends to political extremism and financial crime.

The new government will also focus on tax avoidance, and will strengthen anti trust authorities.

"The largest threat to democracy is right wing extremism, which is why we will fight against it with all determination."

European unity

Scholz called for strengthened European unity and pledged ongoing support for the European project.

"The success of Europe is our most important national concern," he stressed. "If we want to confidently defend our European way of life, we can only do so together as the European Union."

He reinforced Germany's close relationship with France, saying he would work closely with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Scholz expressed solidarity with Poland, given the situation at its border with Belarus.

He said the situation at the Ukraine-Russia border was highly concerning.

"Each violation of territorial integrity will come with a high price," he said, stressing that the EU would act as one body.

He called for a diplomatic solution to the border crisis, led by the EU.

China, defense and relationship with the US

Scholz said that the new government would not close its eyes to human rights transgression in China. At the same time, he said China was an important economic partner.

"We must align our China policy with the China we find in real terms," he said, calling for a pragmatic approach.

Scholz said that calling out human rights abuses "does not change the fact that a country of China's size and history has a place in the international concert of powers."

Germany therefore offered China "cooperation on the challenges affecting humanity" such as the fight against climate change and pandemics, as well as in the field of arms control, he said.

The chancellor also stressed transatlantic relations. "The German-American friendship and NATO are the indispensable foundation of our security."

He said Germany will invest in defense to provide the necessary NATO capabilities, but he did not mentioning NATO countries' commitment to spend two percent of gross domestic product on armaments.

He called for multilateralism, and said the United States was its most important partner in the furthering of democracy.

The chancellor said he shares the conviction of US President Joe Biden "that the world's liberal democracies must prove anew that they can deliver the better, fairer, more equitable answers to the challenges of the 21st century."

