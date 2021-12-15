Germany's new approach to COVID-19 crisis management

On Sunday, Germany's new Health Minister Karl Lauterbach took to the TV talk show "Anne Will" to explain his strategy in the fight against the pandemic: To break the delta wave with contact restrictions, then administer as many booster shots as possible to protect the population against the new omicron variant, and to speed up the development of new vaccines that are better suited to combat new variants.

Lauterbach also promised to involve scientists more in political decision-making. Unlike his predecessor in office, Jens Spahn, who had no medical background, Lauterbach is a renowned physician and epidemiologist who has taught at Harvard in the US.

He has been a member of parliament for the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) since 2005 and won his constituency by a resounding margin in September's general election. Throughout the pandemic, he has given countless interviews and built up a big following on social media. His predictions for the spread of the virus and proposals to combat it with harsh measures proved to be accurate. His expertise led many Germans to call for him to be named Health Minister.

But combining the two roles is not easy. Referring to a new study from the UK, Lauterbach told his 700,000 Twitter followers: "Early booster vaccination seems sensible, probably necessary."

Ruprecht Polenz, of the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU), the leading party in former Chancellor Angela Merkel's government which is now in opposition, was quick to respond: "I'm not sure if this way of communication is fitting for a health minister. What does it mean exactly to say early booster vaccination is 'probably necessary'?"

New COVID-19 teams

A newly established panel of scientific experts in the Chancellery has held its first meeting aiming to bring scientists and politicians together. Its 19 members are experts in the fields of virology and immunology and medicine in general, but also ethics and psychology. It also includes the heads of two central organizations: the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and the Permanent Vaccination Commission STIKO.

Meetings are planned once a week. The goal is "a broader debate, more acceptance, and transparency. What exactly that means could become clear before Christmas. Because by then there should be more clarity on the impact of the Omicron variant.

Lauterbach took pains to stress that political decisions, however, will be made by the politicians — and not by the council.

The new German government seems to be following President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's lead. He recently called for lessons to be learned from the pandemic, calling on politicians to make decisions, to justify them, and make sure they are democratically legitimized. At a panel discussion in November, he stressed it was "important for politicians to disclose which experts they involve in decision-making, which facts and value judgments they take into account, what uncertainties and insecurities there are."

The new advisory panel may not find it easy to speak with one voice: Its members Hendrik Streeck and Christian Drosten are two of the most popular virologists in Germany who have often expressed conflicting opinions on pandemic control. It remains to be seen whether the panel will be able to reach unanimous conclusions.

In addition to the expert panel, there will also be a new crisis team, also based in the Chancellor's Office. It brings together representatives of the federal government and regional state governments and will coordinate concerted action. One goal is to improve the organization of vaccination campaigns: The head of the crisis team, two-star general Carsten Breuer, has already urged to keep vaccination sites open across the country also during the Christmas holidays.

Not enough vaccines

In the new year, the vaccination drive may hit a snag. Lauterbach announced this week that an "inventory" had revealed that not enough vaccines had been ordered for the first three months of 2022. According to media reports, 60 million doses could be missing. Lauterbach promised that he would now negotiate with manufacturers to secure extra supplies.

If that does not work out, it will be difficult to implement the mandatory vaccinations of hospital and nursing home staff by March. Let alone the general vaccine mandate, which is currently under discussion.

Germany's vaccination rate still hovers at around 70%. Recently, severe restrictions have been placed on the unvaccinated, barring them, for example, from access to cultural and sports events. This led to an increase in the number of administered vaccines, reaching over one million per day in December. Now, vaccination is available for children from the age of 5. But that will not be enough, says Lauterbach. Unlike his predecessor, he is therefore in favor of a general vaccination mandate.

Structural challenges

But the federal health minister has limited powers. Rather like the US, and in stark contrast to France, lawmaking rests with the 16 states and the list of regional powers is long: Health policy is part of it, just like education, policing, and cultural policy.

Germany's 16 states continue to impose and extend their own regional rules and restrictions, and organize vaccinations at the state level.

The new health minister will find that it is a challenge to actually implement plans: The fact that many hospitals have been struggling to cope with the increased number of patients during the current fourth wave of the pandemic has highlighted wider structural problems. For many years, health policy has seen cuts in funding. Now the new government wants to reverse the trend. This is a "hopeful sign that there will be an end to the painful structural changes," said Gerald Gass, head of the German Hospital Association which represents over 1,900 hospitals nationwide.

The federal government coalition partners have also vowed to introduce "binding staffing levels in hospitals" for inpatient care in the short term in order to improve working conditions "quickly and noticeably".

Furthermore, there is to strengthen outpatient care facilities and to create "integrated emergency centers" which make sure that only serious emergencies end up in the hospitals' emergency rooms.

