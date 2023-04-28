  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
A man holds his phone, showing his Deutschlandticket travel pass
The Deutschlandticket is available on most public transport apps in GermanyImage: Dwi Anoraganingrum/Panama Pictures/picture alliance
TravelGermany

Germany's new €49 monthly travel pass explained

Benjamin Restle
April 28, 2023

From May 1, you can use most buses, trams and trains across the country with Germany's new €49 euro monthly public transport pass. Here's everything you need to know about it.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QVBw

When can you start using the Deutschlandticket travel pass?

Ticketholders can start using the pass from May 1, 2023.

 

Is the €49 ticket a limited-time offer?

No. But this pass is only available as a monthly subscription. You can sign up and cancel your subscription whenever you please. Be sure, however, to cancel your subscription by the 10th of the month if you wish to end the subscription by the end of said month.

 

Where do I sign up?

You can take out a subscription on the Deutsche Bahn (DB) website, sign up through various public transport apps, such as Berlin's BVG ticket app, at Deutsche Bahn service points and many other places.

 

Who can sign up and use the ticket?

Anyone with a valid bank account may sign up for the travel pass.

This means tourists visiting Germany can also use the €49 ticket.

Which train and bus connections can I use?

You may use most means of public transport in Germany. This includes public service buses, trams, subways, light rail connections and even ferries. Most regional express (RE) train services are included too, though not all. So be sure to check whether your ticket is valid before embarking on your journey.

 

Which services are excluded?

The €49 ticket does not entitle you to travel on long-distance ICE (Intercity Express), ECE (Eurocity-Express), IC (Intercity), EC (Eurocity) or Railjet (RJ) connections. Private operators, such as FlixTrain, are not participating in the scheme either. The €49 ticket may not be used to travel in first class carriages.

 

Can a second person use the ticket along with me?

No.

A woman boards a Berlin tram
Ticketholders may also use public trams like this oneImage: DW

Is there a special discount for children?

Children under the age of six can travel for free on German public transport. Children of six years and older need their own ticket, there is no discount.

 

Is the ticket transferable?

No, every pass bears the owner's name. It cannot be transferred to or used by anyone else. Ticketholders must carry their ID with them as proof of identity.

 

Can I use the ticket to travel abroad?

The ticket is largely restricted to connections within Germany. Certain exceptions do, however, apply. Ticketholders may, for instance, take a Bavarian regional train (BRB) to nearby Salzburg in Austria.

If you are planning a trip abroad, be sure to check if your pass is valid for this particular connection.

 

Can I take a bike?

No, taking a bike onto a train requires an extra ticket.

 

May I take my pet?

Owners of pets no larger than a cat may take their companions along for free. Larger pets require an additional ticket.

Further information is available on the Deutsche Bahn website.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A view of a train line and a small city featuring a church along the Rhine River

Germany's most scenic railroad line

Germany's most scenic railroad line

Rolling past castles, vineyards and impressive rock formations: DW reporter Hannah Hummel travels along the Rhine River by train. The route between Cologne and Mainz is considered Germany's most scenic railroad line.
TravelFebruary 6, 202304:28 min
DW Sendung Made in Germany | Autonome Züge

Saving energy with self-driving trains

Saving energy with self-driving trains

Autonomous trains are set to make rail travel more punctual and more efficient – while boasting energy savings of 30%. Operators also expect less wear and tear on the machinery. We look at a pilot project in Hamburg.
Cars and TransportationOctober 11, 202203:26 min

DB deutschlandticket

DB deutschlandticket
www.bahn.com
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Sudanese refugees ride donkeys towards the boundary with Chad

How the Sudan crisis threatens the entire Sahel

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Voters celebrate the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe in 2018

Zimbabwe: Top court rejects bid to delay elections

Zimbabwe: Top court rejects bid to delay elections

Politics15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Conflicts16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A colorized black and white photo of a group of people, in Nazi uniforms and civilian clothing, standing around a bonfire.

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

Literature16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

an old man, hands on his hips, stares up at the burnt remains of a residential complex

Pulitzer Prizes for Ukraine war coverage

Pulitzer Prizes for Ukraine war coverage

Conflicts12 hours ago12 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrians stage a protest against Bashar al-Assad regime within the 10th anniversary of the Syrian Civil War in Idlib, Syria on March 15, 2021..

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A file photo of the US Treasury Department building

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

Business10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

teacher with students

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

ConflictsMay 8, 202302:51 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage