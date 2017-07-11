Germany's Merkel vows to spearhead coronavirus recovery efforts

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Berlin would spearhead efforts to ensure an effective post-pandemic recovery in the EU as it takes up the bloc's presidency on July.

"We are going to work together and make Europe fit for tackling this crisis," Merkel said following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin. "I'm very happy that we agree on the challenges that we want to overcome together."

"The world is going to be different after the pandemic," said Merkel. "We need to invest more into the future to meet those challenges."

However, she noted that questions concerning budgetary restrictions and the post-pandemic recovery fund will be dealt with during a European Council summit at the end of July.

The EU recovery plan

A €750 billion ($840 billion) rescue plan is envisaged with grants offered through the European Commission without any obligation to repay them. Opposing that idea are the so-called "Frugal Four," Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden, who are opposed to any pooling of member states' debts.

The French president last week visited Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague last week, and was reported to have made some progress. A source from the Elysee Palace last week said the country remained optimistic that a deal could be struck, but admitted "we are not there yet."

Watch video 04:47 Share Juncker on EU recovery plan Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3cZtc Jean-Claude Juncker: 'It's a good Franco-German plan'

'Defend our democracies'

For his part, Macron said pandemic is not yet at its peak, and that steps needed to be taken at the bloc level to deal with the challenges on the horizon.

"We must defend our democracies," he said.

When asked whether his government was inspired by Germany's response to the pandemic, he offered a clear view from the Elysee.

The French government was inspired by Germany's response to the 2008 financial crisis when it started managing the economic fallout of the pandemic, Macron said.

Further topics

Climate change, trade and migration were also high on the agenda.

Merkel and Macron were also expected to speak about relations with China, the US and Turkey at a meeting later in the day. Libya and the West African Sahel were also expected to figure.

Germany's EU presidency

The meeting comes just days before Germany takes over the rotating presidency of the EU.

In an interview published on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was "very fortunate that Germany is taking over the presidency at this time of a major crisis."

Von der Leyen said that the experience of Merkel, who has been chancellor since 2005, was "enormously" helpful.