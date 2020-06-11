 Germany′s Merkel to discuss COVID-19 with China′s Li in video call | News | DW | 11.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's Merkel to discuss COVID-19 with China's Li in video call

With the COVID-19 crisis wreaking economic havoc, Germany is eager to reboot trade with China. But German politicians and rights groups cautioned that boosting economic ties cannot come at the expense of human rights.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in China with Premier Li Keqiang

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang during a video conference on Thursday morning.

The talks come amid a difficult situation on the global market, as countries look to maneuver through the COVID-19 crisis, as well as tensions after China moved to tighten its grip on the former British colony of Hong Kong and accusations from the EU that Beijing launched a targeted COVID-19 "disinformation campaign."

What's on the agenda?

  • How to reboot trade between the two countries despite the economic downturn caused by the pandemic
  • Addressing growing tensions between the US and China and the consequences for the global market
  • The cancellation of a major EU-China summit that was slated to take place in the German city of Leipzig this September

Merkel urged to defend Hong Kong

Merkel is facing pressure from human rights groups and German politicians — including within her own party — to take a strong stance against China's clampdown on Hong Kong.

The foreign policy expert for Merkel's conservatives, Roderich Kiesewetter, urged China to respect Hong Kong's autonomous status after Beijing moved to implement a national security law that could be used to crackdown on dissent.

Read more: A year of Hong Kong protests: Is Beijing finally regaining control?

Watch video 02:15

How China aims to reassert authority on the global stage

German businesses calling for deal

Although China is one of Germany's most important trade partners, German and European businesses operating in China have been struggling to operate in the country.

The head of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) told news agency DPA that better market access in China needs to be assured. The BDI has been pushing for an EU-China investment agreement and hopes that a deal will be reached this year.

EU-China tensions over virus 

Merkel's phone call with Li has also come amid rising tensions between Beijing and Brussels. It's been speculated that the EU-China summit in September wasn't called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, but rather due to tensions over Hong Kong, climate change and other issues.

The EU also accused China and Russia on Wednesday of waging targeted coronavirus disinformation campaigns that targeted Europe.

Watch video 02:34

German town cools to Chinese airport investment

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

China to skip US-Russian nuclear disarmament talks

China has declined to join US-Russian nuclear disarmament talks in Vienna on June 22, accusing Washington of issuing a "surreal" invite. Russia had already indicated it did not expect China to agree to join the talks. (10.06.2020)  

Will China's new national security law for Hong Kong be the end of autonomy in the territory?

Given China’s human rights record isn't Hong Kong taking a huge gamble? Regina Ip, a pro-Beijing party leader, says not to jump to conclusions. “The motherland has nothing but good intentions” for Hong Kong, she says. (10.06.2020)  

Related content

Chicago, Illinois Covid 19 Patient Intubierung Beatmung

Coronavirus latest: US passes 2 million confirmed cases 11.06.2020

Researchers say the US may have 200,000 deaths by September. Meanwhile, Germany will end its border controls for all EU citizens on June 15. Follow DW for the latest.

China Peking Angela Merkel und Xi Jinping

EU-China summit: What really happened? 04.06.2020

The EU and China have postponed a hotly anticipated summit, blaming COVID-19. But with infections down, the economy reopening, and China under fire over its clampdown on Hong Kong — is the pandemic the real reason?

Moskau Russland Lockerungen Coronavirus

Coronavirus latest: Moscow eases lockdown restrictions 09.06.2020

Russia has ended lockdown restrictions in Moscow after two months of stay-at-home orders and has eased travel curbs. Meanwhile, Brazil now has the second-highest number of cases after the US. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement