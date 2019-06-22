Germany's Merkel seen shaking for second time in recent weeks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unsteady at an event in Berlin on Thursday and was seen briefly shaking for the second time in recent weeks.

The incident took place during a farewell ceremony for outgoing Justice Minister Katarina Barley in Berlin. In video of the event, the chancellor can be seen trembling next to German President Frank Walter-Steinmeier.

At one point, she was offered a glass of water, but rejected it. Reporters also said she appeared fine when she arrived in German parliament 30 minutes later.

Merkel's spokesman told reporters that the chancellor will continue to take part in an event to swear in Germany's new justice minister and that she will go ahead with a trip to Japan for the G20 meeting this weekend.

"Everything is taking place as planned. The chancellor is well," the spokesman said.

Last Tuesday, Merkel's whole body began shaking as she stood outside alongside Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, sparking concerns about her health. She later said she felt better after drinking water.

Germany is currently in the grips of a heat wave that have seen scoarching tempteratures across the country, although the weather cooled off a bit last night in Berlin.

Later on Thursday, Merkel will fly to Japan for the G20 meeting before heading to Brussels for tense talks about the future leader of the European Commission.

Watch video 00:54 June 18 case of Merkel shaking as Ukraine's president was in Berlin (18.06.2019)

