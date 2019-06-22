 Germany′s Merkel seen shaking again in Berlin | News | DW | 27.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's Merkel seen shaking again in Berlin

Angela Merkel's has again been seen shaking at a public appointment, after a previous incident was attributed to heat and dehydration. Germany is in the midst of a heat wave that has seen temperatures soar in Berlin.

Watch video 00:35

Germany's Merkel shaking again at event in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unsteady at an event in Berlin on Thursday and was seen briefly shaking for the second time in recent weeks.

The incident took place during a farewell ceremony for outgoing Justice Minister Katarina Barley in Berlin. In video of the event, the chancellor can be seen trembling next to German President Frank Walter-Steinmeier.

At one point, she was offered a glass of water, but rejected it. Reporters also said she appeared fine when she arrived in German parliament 30 minutes later.

Merkel's spokesman told reporters that the chancellor will continue to take part in an event to swear in Germany's new justice minister, Christine Lambrecht. Merkel will go ahead with a trip to Japan for the G20 meeting this weekend.

"Everything is taking place as planned. The chancellor is well," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Watch video 00:54

June 18 case of Merkel shaking as Ukraine's president was in Berlin

Health concerns amid heat wave

Last Tuesday, Merkel's whole body began shaking as she stood outside alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, sparking concerns about her health.

She later said she had forgotten to drink enough water during the hot weather at the time, but that she felt better after having three glasses.

Germany is currently in the grips of a heat wave that has seen scorching temperatures across the country, although the weather cooled off last night in Berlin.

A similar case occurred in June 2017 during a visit to Mexico, where Merkel's legs shook while she was being received with military honors, likely due in part to the high altitude in Mexico City.

Later on Thursday, Merkel will fly to Japan for the G20 meeting before heading to Brussels for tense talks about the future leader of the European Commission.

rs/msh (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Merkel backs Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Russia dispute

The Ukrainian president has vowed to push his country towards EU and NATO accession. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has backed his calls for maintaining sanctions against Russia. (18.06.2019)  

Merkel to fly with two German government Airbus A340s to G20

German government planes are famous for breaking down at inopportune moments. The airforce said they have a cunning plan to make sure there won't be another fiasco when Angela Merkel flies again this week. (26.06.2019)  

Germany sweats through hottest June day ever

An intense heat wave in Germany has pushed the temperatures soaring to a record 38.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Authorities placed a speed limit on highways, as fire brigades prepare to deal with possible accidents. (26.06.2019)  

Intense heat wave hits northern Europe

Record temperatures have begun in northern Europe this week, with authorities in Germany and France on alert. Experts have said heat waves are on the increase worldwide, further evidence of climate change. (25.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany's Merkel shaking again at event in Berlin  

June 18 case of Merkel shaking as Ukraine's president was in Berlin  

Berlin feels the heat  

Related content

Deutschland | Angela Merkel | 37. Deutscher Evangelischer Kirchentag

Germany's Angela Merkel urges 'political solution' on Iran, warns against isolationism 22.06.2019

Angela Merkel has made a plea for the international community to band together to peacefully resolve the conflict between Iran and the US. Tensions in the Gulf of Oman have spiraled in recent days.

Airbus A340 Konrad Adenauer

Merkel to fly with two German government Airbus A340s to G20 26.06.2019

German government planes are famous for breaking down at inopportune moments. The airforce said they have a cunning plan to make sure there won't be another fiasco when Angela Merkel flies again this week.

Russland Yesipovo - Eröffnung der ersten Mercedes-Benz-Autofabrik in Russland

German firms slam costly US sanctions against Russia 26.06.2019

German companies want Angela Merkel to mitigate damage caused by years of tough US sanctions against Russia. The president of an influential German business group said the US was prioritizing its own economic interests.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  