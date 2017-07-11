Germany's Merkel in Greece for farewell visit

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
German chancellor Angela Merkel is on her final official trip to a country that has not always welcomed her. Ties with Athens "went through ups and downs," Merkel said.
Merkel and Mitsotakis have enjoyed a much happier time than had been the case with previous governments
Chancellor Angela Merkel is paying a final visit to Greece before she steps down as head of the German government.
On Friday, she's holding talks with Greek leaders on an array of issues, ranging from energy policy, the coronavirus pandemic and immigration to Greece's tense relations with neighboring Turkey over territorial disputes and drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
After meeting Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Merkel said relations with Athens "went through ups and downs, but are based on solid foundations."
"What gave us strength during this period... was that we always had the feeling that we belong together," the outgoing chancellor said.
Sakellaropoulou said, "there were times of difficulty and tension."
"The financial crisis that many countries of Europe faced put mainly Greece, which was called on to pay a heavy price, in a difficult position. It was an unprecedented situation ... and Greece felt — we justifiably often felt alone."
But subsequent experiences, including Germany's help during the 2015 migration crisis, had "contributed to mutual understanding," the Greek president said.
Merkel has not always been welcomed to Greece with open arms. Many there still see her as the woman who forced austerity on the country during the 2009 Greek financial crisis, which grew into the decadelong euro crisis.
At the time, Merkel and her Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble were hated figures. Germany was the single biggest lender and Merkel and Schäuble, along with the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demanded huge budget cuts and drastic tax hikes in exchange for their support for three different international bailouts of more than €300 billion ($350 billion).
After she was greeted with mass demonstrations of Greeks waving posters showing her in a Hitler moustache in 2012, Athens banned protests during her 2014 and 2019 visits.
Although protests were banned, Greeks so reviled Merkel that they clashed with police to protest her 2019 visit
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is one of many Greek officials who say the country has changed. And he has spoken positively about the chancellor, noting that she has a "special relationship" with Greece.
Last week in Brussels, the conservative politician said: "I think she will be the first to admit — she has already done so — that she has repeatedly asked a lot from the Greeks and that austerity went beyond what Greek society could bear. But at the same time, it was she who went against the recommendations of her ministers to keep Greece in the eurozone."
In September, Merkel told Greek journalists that bailout negotiations had been "the most difficult moment" of her 16 years in office. Indeed the crisis wiped out a quarter of Greece's economy and sparked massive unemployment.
As Greece recovered, attitudes toward Merkel also softened. When she was welcomed in 2019 by then Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras — a fierce critic during the crisis years — she seemed relieved, saying "the difficulties now lie behind us."
This is an updated version of a previous article.
sri, js/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)