 Germany′s Merkel calls for restarting EU migrant rescue mission | News | DW | 16.08.2019

News

Germany's Merkel calls for restarting EU migrant rescue mission

Several months after the EU's migrant rescue mission in the Mediterranean was suspended, Angela Merkel has called for the operation to be resumed once more. The EU rescues were halted following pushback from Italy.

Several people await rescue on a rubber boat in the Mediterranean

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday called for the resumption of European naval missions to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean.

Since 2015, tens of thousands of migrants were rescued by European naval ships as part of the bloc's anti-smuggling "Operation Sophia", which suspended activity earlier this year.

"It would certainly be good if today we had Operation Sophia and national navies that would carry out rescues," Merkel said in Berlin. She added that it would help with rescuing migrants as well as combating trafficking.

On Tuesday, Merkel also spoke out in support of sea rescues during a panel discussion in northern Germany, calling them "a humanitarian imperative," according to the newspapers of the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

Merkel emphasized, however, that fixing the root causes of migration are a top priority, as the issue of migrant rescues "will continue to exist if conditions in Africa do not stabilize."

"It's not always the poorest and the weakest that come. We are speaking with African countries about what we can do to help. We don't want to support smugglers and traffickers," she said.

There is strong support for migrant and refugee sea rescue missions within Germany. An opinion poll last month found that 64% of people surveyed believe it was wrong for the EU to halt its sea rescue mission, while 72% said they support NGO rescue boats.

Watch video 03:54

On a Sea Watch search flight over the Mediterranean

Tensions with Italy over rescues

Italy had been opposed Operation Sophia on the grounds that rescued migrants were almost exclusively brought to Italian ports and threatened to block the mission if the rules weren't changed. It also challenged other states to take in more arrivals.

Germany had strongly supported the continuation of the naval mission. 

While Sophia's primary mission was to combat smuggling gangs off Libya, it was also tasked with enforcing a weapons embargo on Libya.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has been one of the main forces behind limiting sea rescues, with the far-right politician preventing private rescue boats from docking on Italian shores.

The policy has led to repeated cases of NGO rescue boats holding rescued migrants in cramped and precarious conditions in the middle of the Mediterranean for days and sometimes weeks until other EU members states agree to take in the migrants.

Tensions over sea rescues resulted in a high-profile case this summer involving the German captain of an NGO-run migrant rescue ship. Captain Carola Rackete is facing a fine and possible criminal charges for ignoring orders not to enter Italian waters after being blocked for docking for weeks with 40 rescued migrants on board.

Rights groups have also criticized the actions of the Italian government, saying their policies have led to more deaths in the Mediterranean rather than deterring traffickers.

Watch video 04:33

Italy: Lampedusa and the refugees

rs,cw/rc (Reuters, epd)

DW recommends

EU 'to suspend ship patrols' on Mediterranean migrant mission

Naval ships will no longer be part of the European Union's anti-smuggling Operation Sophia from next month, EU sources said. Italy had threatened to halt the mission unless rescued migrants were taken to other countries. (27.03.2019)  

Worries on the horizon for Angela Merkel

From climate change and trembling spells to a trembling government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces many challenges as she returns to office post-vacation. (14.08.2019)  

EU states including Germany offer to take stranded migrants from Italy

Germany and five other countries agreed to take in some 150 migrants stranded on a rescue ship off Italy. The country's far-right interior minister refused to allow them to disembark for two weeks. (15.08.2019)  

Rescue boat captain: Don't let my case distract from refugee crisis

Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete has pleaded with authorities not to be distracted from the humanitarian crisis off the coast of Libya. She said the EU needs to stop cooperating with the Libyan coast guard. (11.07.2019)  

Related content

Italien Lampedusa Migranten auf Rettungsschiff Open Arms

EU states including Germany offer to take stranded migrants from Italy 15.08.2019

Germany and five other countries agreed to take in some 150 migrants stranded on a rescue ship off Italy. The country's far-right interior minister refused to allow them to disembark for two weeks.

Bulgarien Grenze Türkei Frontex Beamte

EU border force Frontex implicated in migrant abuse 05.08.2019

New reports, disputed by Frontex, place the EU border agency at scenes of brutality against migrants. The border guards of Greece, Bulgaria and Hungary have been found to be especially brutal.

Bilkombo Fahnen Kosovo und Serbien

Serbia, Kosovo urged to ease tensions by NATO countries 13.08.2019

Germany, France, Italy, Britain and the United States are seeking compromise over tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. Both are seeking EU accession.

