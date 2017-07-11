Germany's Merkel arrives in Greece for last official trip

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Chancellor Angela Merkel had a one-on-one dinner with PM Mitsotakis Thursday before talks with he and President Sakellaropoulou. It is Merkel's fourth trip to a country that has not always welcomed her.
Merkel and Mitsotakis have enjoyed a much happier times than had been the case with previous governments
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Athens Thursday night where she was scheduled to have a one-on-one dinner with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. On Friday she will meet with Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to discuss energy policy, the coronavirus pandemic, immigration and Greece's tense relations with neighboring Turkey over territorial disputes and drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
Merkel and Mitsotakis will hold a press conference after the Friday meetings.
The trip, Merkel's fourth, will also be her last official visit. "The Chancellor is grateful that she has received this invitation (from Mitsotakis). She is looking forward to her visit to Athens and to the talks there," said her spokesman Steffen Seibert while speaking with reporters in Berlin Wednesday.
Merkel has not always been welcomed to Greece with open arms. Many there still see her as the woman who forced austerity on the country during the 2009 Greek financial crisis, which grew into the decade-long euro crisis.
At the time, Merkel and her Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble were hated figures. Germany was the single biggest lender and Merkel and Schäuble, along with the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demanded huge budget cuts and drastic tax hikes in exchange for their support for three different international bailouts of more than €300 billion ($350 billion).
After she was greeted with mass demonstrations of Greeks waving posters showing her in a Hitler mustache in 2012, Athens banned protests during her 2014 and 2019 visits.
Although protests were banned, Greeks so reviled Merkel that they clashed with police to protest her 2019 visit
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is one of many Greek officials who say the country has changed. And he has spoken positively about the chancellor, noting that she has a "special relationship" with Greece.
Last week in Brussels, the conservative politician said: "I think she will be the first to admit — she has already done so — that she has repeatedly asked a lot from the Greeks and that austerity went beyond what Greek society could bear. But at the same time, it was she who went against the recommendations of her ministers to keep Greece in the eurozone."
In September, Merkel told Greek journalists that bailout negotiations had been "the most difficult moment" of her 16 years in office. Indeed the crisis wiped out a quarter of Greece's economy and sparked massive unemployment.
As Greece recovered, attitudes toward Merkel also softened. When she was welcomed in 2019 by then Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras — a fierce critic during the crisis years — she seemed relieved, saying "the difficulties now lie behind us."
js/aw (AFP, AP, dpa)