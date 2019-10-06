Germany's Malaika Mihambo wins long jump gold at world championships

Malaika Mihambo of Germany added the world long jump title to her European gold medal with one of the biggest leaps of recent years and raised her own personal best by 14 centimeters.

The favorite going into the competition on Sunday but facing elimination if she did not improve on her previous jumps, Mihambo jumped 7.30 meters in the third round.

It was the second-best leap by anyone in the last 15 years, topped only by a 7.31 from Brittney Reese of the United States in 2016.

The silver went to Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk with 6.92, one centimeter ahead of Nigerian bronze medalist Ese Brume.

Vetter does it better

Germany's Johannes Vetter, the European champion, picked up another medal for Germany on the final day of the championships, throwing 85.37 meters in the javelin to claim bronze. Gold went to Grenada's Anderson Peters, whose throw of 86.89 meters edged Estonia's Magnus Kirt into silver medal position.

That was Germany's sixth medal of the championships — four bronze and two gold — which sees them finish seventh in the medal table, just behind Great Britain and ahead of Japan.

US out on a high

The United States clinched double gold in the final two events of the championships, the 4 x 400m relays. The women's team clocked a time of 2 minutes 56.69 seconds to finish ahead of Poland and Jamaica, while the men left Jamaica in their wake, after a strong leg by Michael Cherry put them in control before Rai Benjamin saw them home — both men's and women's times were the fastest in the world this year.

The US finished the day on a high, with Nia Ali taking gold in the women's 100 meters hurdles earlier in the day, while Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei won the 10,000 meters and Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot secured gold in the 1500 meters.

