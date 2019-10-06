Germany's Malaika Mihambo wins long jump gold at world championships

Malaika Mihambo of Germany added the world long jump title to her European gold medal with one of the biggest leaps of recent years and raised her own personal best by 14 centimeters.

The favorite going into the competition on Sunday but facing elimination if she did not improve on her previous jumps, Mihambo jumped 7.30 meters in the third round.

It was the second-best leap by anyone in the last 15 years, topped only by a 7.31 from Brittney Reese of the United States in 2016.

The silver went to Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk with 6.92, one centimeter ahead of Nigerian bronze medalist Ese Brume.

