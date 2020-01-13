Germany's Maas: Libya's General Hifter willing to adopt ceasefire

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday said Libya's General Khalifa Hifter has agreed in principle to a ceasefire in the country.

Maas flew to Benghazi at short notice on Thursday for crisis talks with Hifter, who is the commander of eastern Libyan forces, ahead of Sunday's Libya conference to be held in Berlin.

"General Hifter has signaled his readiness to contribute to the success of the Libya Conference in Berlin and is willing to participate," Germany's Foreign Office said in a tweet. "He has repeated his commitment to observe the existing ceasefire," the tweet added.

Earlier in the week, Hifter refused to sign a ceasefire agreement in Moscow with his rival Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, resulting in disappointment. Following the meeting with Maas, Hifter is now expected to join the Libya summit, which will be held in Berlin on Sunday.

On behalf of the EU foreign ministers, Maas will also speak to Sarraj during his trip, who leads the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

"With the Berlin process, we have the best chance for a long time to start peace talks for Libya," said Maas ahead of his trip. "Our message is clear: No one can win this conflict militarily. On the contrary, a window now opens to free the conflict from international influence."

Front lines in Libya

What is the Libya conflict?

Since the overthrow of the long-standing ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, Libya has been in a state of flux.

The internationally-recognized GNA holds Tripoli, but since April, it has been under sustained attack by Hifter's Libyan National Army (LNA), which is supported by a rival administration based in the eastern city of Tobruk.

A ceasefire arrangement brokered by Russia and Turkey broke down on Tuesday with no obvious resolution to the impasse in sight.

Germany is hoping Sunday's Libya conference will pave the way for a political process and intra-Libyan negotiations on a post-war order under the aegis of the UN Special Representative Ghassan Salame.

"I hope that the parties take this opportunity to take Libya's future back into Libyan hands," Maas said ahead of his trip.

This would require a readiness for a real ceasefire and the participation of both parties to the conflict in the dialogue formats proposed by the UN.

