 Germany′s Maas in Jordan over future of anti-IS mission | News | DW | 13.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's Maas in Jordan over future of anti-IS mission

Germany's foreign minister has travelled to Jordan for talks on de-escalating tensions in the Middle East. As Iraq pushes for troops to leave, Heiko Maas wants clarity about the future of German missions in the region.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (Reuters/J. Geron)

With the situation still tense in Iraq and Iran and the future of Bundeswehr troops in the region unclear, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas landed in Jordan on Monday morning for talks.

The trip comes after days of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, which were prompted by the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike in Baghdad.

Tehran retaliated by saying it would no longer abide by the limits of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, as well as by firing missiles at US targets in Iraq — accidentaly shooting down a passenger plane in the process.

What is he doing in Jordan?

  • Maas will meet with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi for discussions about "how to further calm the situation in the region."
  • The future of the fight against "Islamic State" militants and German troops in the region will be a top priority in talks.
  • Maas will also visit with Bundeswehr soldiers stationed at the Al-Azraq airbase in eastern Jordan and get an update on the military situation.

Read more: The German Bundeswehr's missions in the Middle East

Watch video 02:00

EU ministers seek de-escalation strategy in Iran crisis

'We want to prevent IS from re-strengthening'

Although Iran and the United States have since backed off from an all-out military conflict, Maas warned that the tensions of the past few days won't simply disappear.

"The immediate danger of war appears to have been averted, but the tensions that continue to exist there will remain with us," Maas told reporters prior to his departure in Berlin.

He added that Germany and its partners "want to prevent IS from regaining ground in Iraq at all costs" and that Jordan is an important partner in the fight against the militant group.

What does Germany hope to achieve?

Maas' main concern during his trip to Jordan will be getting answers about the future of the anti-IS mission in Iraq.

Over 280 Bundeswehr soldiers are currently stationed at the Al-Azraq airbase in Jordan, which serves as the coordination base for Germany's operations in the Middle East.

In response to the US airstrike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq's parliament passed a resolution calling for the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Germany already pulled back some troops from the region, but it remains unclear whether all troops will be called on to leave — and on what timetable.

Germany has been carrying out a non-combat support mission against IS in Iraq to train troops and also contributes to the US-led anti-IS coalition by providing air-based reconnaissance and supporting missions through air-to-air refueling.

Watch video 03:09

Should Europe stick to the Iran nuclear deal?

rs/rt (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Germany, France, UK: 'Essential' Iran stick to nuclear deal

Germany, France and the UK — who helped broker the 2015 accord — have urged Iran not to walk away. The treaty has come under increasing strain following the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. (12.01.2020)  

Germany partially withdraws troops from Iraq

Growing security concerns in the Gulf region has prompted Germany to "thin out" the number of soldiers in Iraq. Its military presence will be reduced particularly in Baghdad and Taji. (07.01.2020)  

The German Bundeswehr's missions in the Middle East

Germany has temporarily removed some troops out of Iraq due to escalating tensions following the killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani. DW looks at the German armed forces' missions in the region. (07.01.2020)  

Germany urges EU unity at Middle East crisis meeting

Fearing war on their doorstep, EU foreign ministers have agreed to find ways to defuse tensions between the US and Iran. They also focused on conflicts in the wider region and again sought to salvage Iran's nuclear deal. (10.01.2020)  

US rejects Iraqi parliament's call to withdraw troops

Washington and Baghdad should not discuss troop withdrawal, the US State Department has said, refusing parliament's request for US soldiers to leave. Protesters in Iraq urged both the US and Iran to stop their meddling. (10.01.2020)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Should Europe stick to the Iran nuclear deal?  

EU ministers seek de-escalation strategy in Iran crisis  

Related content

Irak Bundeswehr

Germany partially withdraws troops from Iraq 07.01.2020

Growing security concerns in the Gulf region has prompted Germany to "thin out" the number of soldiers in Iraq. Its military presence will be reduced particularly in Baghdad and Taji.

Konflikt Iran-USA - Statement EU-Kommission

Germany urges EU unity at Middle East crisis meeting 10.01.2020

Fearing war on their doorstep, EU foreign ministers have agreed to find ways to defuse tensions between the US and Iran. They also focused on conflicts in the wider region and again sought to salvage Iran's nuclear deal.

Deutschland Symbolbild Bundeswehr

NATO pulls some troops out of Iraq amid Soleimani flare-up 07.01.2020

NATO says it is temporarily moving some of its personnel out of Iraq due to tensions between the US and Iran in the region. The decision follows a similar move by Germany to withdraw some troops from the capital.

Advertisement