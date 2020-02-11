Germany's Maas demands end to Idlib attacks

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the attacks in Idlib province in Syria, "must have an end." He called for a political solution to the crisis, in an interview with a German newspaper.

The recent attacks on civilians in the war-stricken province where millions have fled intense fighting was a "humanitarian catastrophe" Maas said in an interview with Thursday's Süddeutsche Zeitung.

He added that images coming out of the province had awoke feelings of "anger and frustration" in him.

Fighting in recent days between Russian-backed Syrian government forces, under leadership of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Turkey-backed insurgents has intensified. Assad's forces are seeking to reclaim ground held by insurgents around Idlib, but Turkey has been pushing back, hoping to avoid the millions of civilians in the region from spilling over its border. Deaths of civilians, including children, are increasingly being reported.

Watch video 01:20 Share Turkey-Syria conflict escalates Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3XZtO No end in sight for conflict between Turkey and Syria

A Russian-Turkish solutionRussia turkey pact 2018

"There is a Turkish-Russian arrangement there for de-escalation. Unfortunately we currently have the opposite."

Maas also stated that a solution involving Turkey, Russia and President Bashar al-Assad was necessary to end the war.

Germany had made it "very clear" to Russia that it must assert its influence on the Bashar al-Assad regime, but that "Assad must accept the gruesome deaths of an unprotected population" that he has caused in Syria."

Germany's foreign minister also sees a role for Germany, saying his country is doing everything "to afford contributions to de-escalation."

He added his voice to growing concern that the violence would cause a new wave of refugees to flee over the border to Turkey — the country has already taken in around three million refugees.

The limits of German influence?

Julia Hahn, DW's Turkey correspondent, said Maas' comments are in-line with international and regional opinion on the conflict and humanitarian conflict in the region, such as the UN warning that 700,000 people had been displaced since December 2019.

She added that Maas' references to deals such as the Russia-Turkey 2018 safe zone agreement that had "collapsed on the ground" showed the limits of German and European influence in the region.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Nowhere to seek shelter Many Syrian families have been forced to leave Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of forces opposed to President Assad, and some — like this woman and her children — struggle to find refuge.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Constant fear of airstrikes Idlib has been the site for multiple airstrikes from Turkish forces, and pro-regime forces backed by Russia. Here, smoke is seen billowing over the town of Bsaqla, in the southern countryside of the province.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Rubble and glass Assad's troops, with Russian air support, are trying to capture the province in what they call "the final battle." Here, a Syrian man tries to clear rubble at a damaged ward in a hospital that was hit by a reported regime air strike.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Making do with little Idlib has been left devoid of any infrastructure, forcing families into refugee camps at the Turkish border. There, too, there is little in the way of resources and organization to make a normal life — and future — possible.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Sprawling tent town According to the United Nations, more than 500,000 people have been displaced from Idlib. This drone shot shows tents at a camp hosting families who have been displaced due to the attacks carried out by Assad regime and Russia.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Facilities in short supply Rescuers are kept busy bringing in new patients, but medical authorities say there are no clinics left in the south of the province to treat the injured.



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.