 Germany′s Maas demands end to Idlib attacks | News | DW | 13.02.2020

News

Germany's Maas demands end to Idlib attacks

Fierce fighting between Russian-backed Syrian government forces and Turkish-backed insurgents is causing a humanitarian crisis in Syria. Germany's foreign minister told a newspaper what he thought of the violence.

Heiko Maas (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the attacks in Idlib province in Syria, "must have an end." He called for a political solution to the crisis, in an interview with a German newspaper.

The recent attacks on civilians in the war-stricken province where millions have fled intense fighting was a "humanitarian catastrophe" Maas said in an interview with Thursday's Süddeutsche Zeitung.

He added that images coming out of the province had awoke feelings of "anger and frustration" in him.

Fighting in recent days between Russian-backed Syrian government forces, under leadership of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Turkey-backed insurgents has intensified. Assad's forces are seeking to reclaim ground held by insurgents around Idlib, but Turkey has been pushing back, hoping to avoid the millions of civilians in the region from spilling over its border. Deaths of civilians, including children, are increasingly being reported.

Watch video 01:20

No end in sight for conflict between Turkey and Syria

A Russian-Turkish solution

"There is a Turkish-Russian arrangement there for de-escalation. Unfortunately we currently have the opposite."

Maas also stated that a solution involving Turkey, Russia and President Bashar al-Assad was necessary to end the war.

Germany had made it "very clear" to Russia that it must assert its influence on the Bashar al-Assad regime, but that "Assad must accept the gruesome deaths of an unprotected population" that he has caused in Syria."

Germany's foreign minister also sees a role for Germany, saying his country is doing everything "to afford contributions to de-escalation."

He added his voice to growing concern that the violence would cause a new wave of refugees to flee over the border to Turkey — the country has already taken in around three million refugees.

He added his voice to growing concern that the violence would cause a new wave of refugees to flee over the border to Turkey — the country has already taken in around three million refugees.

DW recommends

Syria: Airstrikes kill several civilians in Idlib

Russian and regime bombardment have killed 14 people, including children, in Idlib province. German officials have called for the offensive to end, saying the humanitarian situation "is already catastrophic." (03.02.2020)  

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold

Syria's Idlib province has been at the centre of tensions between Russia, Turkey, and the President Bashar al-Assad's regime. What is actually happening the last rebel stronghold? (05.02.2020)  

Related content

Syrien | Türkischer Militärkonvoi passiert Grenze

No end in sight for conflict between Turkey and Syria 11.02.2020

Relations between Turkey and Syria are at their worst since the Syrian Civil War began. A dozen Turkish soldiers have been killed in strikes in northern Syria, where Syrian forces are fighting to recapture Idlib province from rebels armed by Turkey.

Syrians continue to flee violence in Idlib province 03.02.2020

Idlib province is home to some three million people many of whom have been displaced from other parts of Syria in earlier waves of the country's civil war. The UN estimates that about 390,000 Syrians have fled the province over the last two months.

Syrien | Von der Türkei unterstützte syrische Kämpfer

Turkey hits Syrian military targets after strikes kill 5 soldiers 10.02.2020

The government reported that Turkish forces had retaliated against Syria's military, "neutralizing" more than 100 soldiers. Earlier on Monday, five Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by  Syria's military.

