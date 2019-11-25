Germany's Maas: China should comply with human rights obligations

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday called on China to comply with its human rights obligations and urged Beijing to clarify its position on interning Muslim minorities in prison camps.

Maas' comments come two days after leaked documents revealed how China suppressed members of its Muslim minority population in Xinjiang province with systemic surveillance and mass internment.

Rights groups estimate that around a million Uighurs and members of other Muslim minority groups have been detained in so-called "re-education" camps in northwest China.

"China must meet its international obligations on human rights,"Maas said in Berlin.

Read more: China Cables: Germany under pressure to respond to Beijing's Uighur internment

The German foreign minister, in an interview with German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, said: "If indeed hundreds of thousands of Uighurs are being detained in camps, then the international community cannot close their eyes."

Human rights observers have called on Germany, and those of its multinationals connected to companies complicit in the internment, to step up against China, the country's most important trading partner.

Due to the many German business ties with China, Berlin has been under pressure to respond to the detainment of Uighur people.

Maas emphasized the importance of transparency and called for independent access to Xinjiang, such as allowing the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Read more: Opinion: Beijing's cultural genocide in Xinjiang

The China Cables

Maas' statement comes two days after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists published documents by China's Communist Party, known as the China Cables.

For now, Germany sees no reason to question German investments in Xinjiang.

The chief spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel, Steffen Seibert, told reporters on Monday that "in a situation in which there are no sanctions in place ... it is solely a decision of any given company" whether it wants to continue operating in the region.



Watch video 06:32 Share Speaking Out on China's Detained Uighurs Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Thyj Speaking Out on China's Detained Uighurs

mvb/stb (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.