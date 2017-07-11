 Germany′s Maas begins four-day trip to Afghan neighbors ′to prevent collapse′ | News | DW | 29.08.2021

News

Germany's Maas begins four-day trip to Afghan neighbors 'to prevent collapse'

Over the next four days, the German Foreign Minister will visit five countries — all of which have a role to play in the effort to get those in need of protection out of Afghanistan.

Heiko Maas boards a plane

Heiko Maas' first stop is Turkey, which has been in talks with the Taliban over the running of Kabul airport

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas promised aid for countries that border Afghanistan on Sunday.

He made the announcement as he embarked on a trip which will involve five countries, all of which are playing a role in the ongoing efforts to get those in need of protection out of Afghanistan. 

His first stop is Turkey, which could play a key role in operating the Kabul airport and the reception of refugees, as thousands seek to flee the Taliban.

"It is in our own interest to prevent the collapse in Afghanistan from destabilizing the entire region," Maas said as he promised humanitarian and economic aid. 

He also called for international coordination in dealing with the Taliban.  

After Turkey, Maas also plans to visit Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan, three of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, as well as Qatar, during what was scheduled to be a four-day trip.

His visit to Qatar is also of note as the country has actively participated in the evacuation effort from Kabul following the Taliban takeover.

Qatar's capital city of Doha houses the political office of the Taliban, functioning as the Foreign Ministry of the new regime in Afghanistan.

German negotiator Markus Potzel has been in talks with the office on issues related to evacuations.

Germany not walking away

Ahead of his trip, Maas said in a statement that the evacuation effort to date has been a "tour de force involving many partners" and that the situation in Afghanistan remains "extremely volatile and dangerous."

"Not only Afghans but also neighboring states are facing challenges that they can hardly overcome on their own," Maas added, referring to the mounting refugee crisis.

"I am traveling to the region today to highlight this: Germany's commitment does not end with the conclusion of the military evacuation mission."

The minister said cooperation should now focus on reaching an "agreement with Afghanistan's neighbors on how Germans, our local forces and other Afghans in need of protection can reach Germany quickly and safely."

"It also includes our offer to neighboring states to help them cope with the humanitarian and economic consequences."

  A US Chinook military helicopter flies above the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021.

    US helicopters evacuate embassy personnel

    US helicopters evacuate embassy personnel

    As the Taliban entered the capital, a US Chinook military helicopter evacuates American employees from the US Embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. Germany has also sent a pair of smaller helicopters to Kabul to assist in evacuation efforts.

  A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021.

    The struggle to reach Kabul's airport

    The struggle to reach Kabul's airport

    Thousands of people rushed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16 and the following days with hopes of leaving Afghanistan. Dramatic scenes played out as people tried to access the airport and the relative safety from the Taliban it appeared to offer.

  Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021.

    Desperate to escape the Taliban

    Desperate to escape the Taliban

    Attempts to flee Afghanistan led hundreds of people to run alongside planes in attempts to climb aboard. The dangerous undertaking led to several deaths as people fell off planes while they were taking off, and human remains were also found in one plane's landing gear wheel well.

  Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market area, flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul on August 17, 2021.

    Two decades later, Taliban back in control

    Two decades later, Taliban back in control

    After battling Afghan and international troops for two decades, the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan with apparent ease after troops from the United States, Germany and other countries began to withdraw. These Taliban fighters patrol a Kabul district market days after taking over the Afghan capital.

  A group of refugees and military personnel in front of a plane

    Safe — for the time being

    Safe — for the time being

    People packed their way into any flights that would bring them out of Afghanistan. The people in this German Air Force transport plane flew to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Most of the military planes leaving Kabul head to Uzbekistan, Doha or Islamabad where passengers are processed and travel on to other destinations.

  A Red Cross worker handing out supplies to Afghan refugees

    A helping hand

    A helping hand

    Afghan refugees at the Ramstein US Air Base in Germany are in dire need of supplies. The Air Base is providing temporary lodging for thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge.

  Burqa-clad Afghan women shop at a market area in Kabul on August 23, 2021.

    Life under Taliban rule

    Life under Taliban rule

    Burqa-clad Afghan women shop at a market in Kabul on August 23 — days after the Taliban's takeover of the country. The International Organization for Migration issued an urgent appeal for $24 million to help support the more than 5 million people displaced in Afghanistan and living in "extremely precarious" conditions.

  A U.S. Marine with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) escorts a child to his family during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021.

    Safe passage

    Safe passage

    A US Marine escorts a child to his family during the evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 24, 2021. US President Joe Biden confirmed the United States will pull out all troops by August 31.

  People carrying an injured person to a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport

    Thousands will be left behind

    Thousands will be left behind

    Even as thousands of people continued to gather at Kabul's airport, the US State Department warned Americans against traveling to the airport. Explosions later tore through an area just outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing scores of people. The acting US ambassador to Afghanistan said "there undoubtedly will be" some at-risk Afghans unable to leave the country.

  A family evacuated from Kabul Afghanistan walks through the arrival terminal Dulles International Airport to board a bus that will take them to a refugee processing center on August 25, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia.

    Exhausted from a harrowing escape

    Exhausted from a harrowing escape

    Many of those who managed to flee Afghanistan have reported mixed emotions, saying they feel lucky to have left safely but still despair over the fates of the thousands of people unable to escape from Taliban rule. This family was evacuated from Kabul and is headed to a US refugee processing center.

    Author: Kevin Mertens


Border evacuation now inevitable

Maas is expected to take part in talks that will allow evacuees to get from the Afghanistan border to German embassies quickly and safely.

The visit comes three days after the last Bundeswehr rescue flight took off from Kabul on Thursday.

According to official figures, 5,347 people from at least 45 countries were brought to safety on 37 flights under the German evacuation mission.

This included about 500 German and 4,000 Afghan citizens who feared for their safety after the takeover of the radical Islamist group.

Watch video 00:56

Germany negotiates civilian evacuation operations

More than 10,000 people still need to be evacuated, including 300 Germans.

In order to bring them out of the country by land, Germany is relying on cooperation with Afghanistan's neighbors.

Watch video 02:47

What will happen to those left behind in Afghanistan?

jsi, see/mm (dpa, AFP)

