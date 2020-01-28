 Germany′s Lufthansa cancels China flights over coronavirus | News | DW | 29.01.2020

News

Germany's Lufthansa cancels China flights over coronavirus

Lufthansa's decision follows similar moves by American Airlines, British Airways, and several Asian carriers. The virus originated in China, but cases have since been recorded in several other countries.

A Lufthansa jumbo jet at Berlin Tegel airport

German flagship airline Lufthansa announced on Wednesday that it would suspend all flights to and from mainland China until February 9, as the number of deaths from a coronavirus outbreak rose to 132.

The disease has infected around 6,000 people so far, most of them in the central Chinese province of Hubei. Dozens of cases have also been reported in more than 10 other countries, including Germany.

Lufthansa's decision also affects flights run by its subsidiaries Swiss and Austrian Airlines.

Each of the carriers will fly to their destinations in China "one last time" to give passengers and crew "the opportunity to return to Germany, Switzerland and Austria," Lufthansa group said in a statement, adding that flights to Hong Kong would continue. 

The company, one of Europe's largest airline groups, usually operates 73 flights to and from mainland China each week.

Read moreCoronavirus: Everything you need to know

Watch video 02:38

Russia prepares for possible coronavirus outbreak

British Airways earlier announced that it would also halt all flights to and from mainland China, while American Airlines said it would not fly to Shanghai and Beijing from February 9 to March 27. Several Asian airlines have also suspended flights, including Indonesia's Lion Air Group, Air India and Seoul Air.

The rapid drop in business travel and tourism is expected to take a heavy toll on the world's second-biggest economy. 

Four cases confirmed in Germany

The EU's health commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, confirmed Wednesday that eight people infected with the virus were reported in the bloc — four of them in Germany and four in France.

Meanwhile, thousands of foreigners are believed to be among the millions of people stranded in Hubei's capital Wuhan, the outbreak's epicenter.

Japan and the US were the first to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan on Wednesday, while German authorities said they were finalizing plans to fly their nationals home soon. Britain said it would bring home 200 citizens on a charter plane on Thursday.

The European Commission said there were almost 600 EU citizens in China who had requested repatriation. 

Read moreCoronavirus vaccine — a race against time

Health officials reported that all four infections in Germany were based in the southern state of Bavaria. The individuals were among a group of around 40 people from a car parts company who had come into contact with a Chinese colleague. The employee had traveled to Germany for a training session and only began experiencing coronavirus symptoms on the flight back to China.

The coronavirus, which can spread from person to person via droplets from coughs and sneezes, has an incubation time of between one and 14 days. Extended incubation times can be a problem in stopping the spread of viruses, as people can be contagious before realizing they are ill.

  • A person rides a scooter into front of Beijing'd Center for disease control, prevention and research (Imago Images/UPI Photo/S. Shaver)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan

    On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

  • A magnified scan of the Coronavirus (picture-alliance/BSIP/J. Cavallini)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    New strain of coronavirus identified

    Researchers initially rule out the SARS virus, the deadly respiratory illness that originated in China in 2002, killing nearly 800 people worldwide. On January 7, Chinese scientists announce they've identified a new virus. Like SARS and the common cold, it is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

  • Chinese medical staff carry a box outside a hospital (Reuters/Str)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    First death in China

    On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia.

  • Japan warning Coronavirus (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Virus reaches neighboring countries

    In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

  • Researchers in biohazard suits test the coronavirus (picture-alliance/YONHAPNEWS AGENCY)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Transmission unclear

    Through mid-January, scientists scramble to find out how the illness is being spread among people. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing. Airports around the world begin screening passengers arriving from China. On January 20, officials confirm the virus can be passed directly between humans.

  • Chinese workers rush to build a hospital in Wuhan to deal with the coronavirus outbreak (AFP/STR)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Millions under lockdown

    China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

  • People wearing masks wait in the railway station in Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak occured (Getty Images/X. Chu)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    A global health emergency?

    More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

  • French hospital (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Mortagne)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Coronavirus reaches Europe

    On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

  • Two Chinese soliders remove a giant lantern as they unbuild decorations for the Lunar New Year celebrations canceled due to the coronavirus (Reuters/C. Garcia Rawlins)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Lunar New Year holiday extended

    The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. By late January, 17 Chinese cities, home to more than 50 million people, are in lockdown. Lunar New Year holidays are extended by three days to limit population flows.

  • Chinese officer in Beijing wears mask (Reuters/C. G. Rawlins)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Borders with Mongolia, Hong Kong, eastern Russia close

    Cambodia confirms its first case, while Mongolia shuts its border with China for cars and Russia closes its borders in three regions in the Far East. The cost to global tourism is put in the billions and oil prices also plummet. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.

  • Germany research coronavirus (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Germany braces for virus

    On January 27, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Germany is considering evacuating German nationals from Wuhan. There are no reported cases in Germany yet but officials are preparing to fight the virus. German researchers in Marburg are part of international efforts to work on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. The death toll in China reaches 81, with 2,700 affected worldwide.

  • The hospital in Munich where the first case of German coronavirus is being held in quarantine

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    First cases confirmed in Germany

    On January 27, Germany announces its first known case of the virus — a 33-year-old in Bavaria who contracted it during a workplace training with a visiting Chinese colleague. He is put under quarantine and observation at a Munich hospital. The following day, three of his colleagues are confirmed infected. The death toll in China reaches 132, with around 6,000 infected worldwide.

  • Japan Coronavirus (imago images/Kyodo News)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    International evacuations begin

    On January 28, Japan and the US are the first countries to evacuate some of their citizens from Wuhan. Four of the Japanese passengers are taken to the hospital with fevers on arrival. Australia and New Zealand say they will also send planes to bring their citizens home. Global cases mount to nearly 6,000 infections, more than the 2002-03 SARS outbreak that killed roughly 800 people.

    Author: Cristina Burack, Elliot Douglas, Dave Raish


nm/msh (AFP, Reuters)

