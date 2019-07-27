Germany's Lufthansa airline slumps after weak profits

German airline Lufthansa has reported sliding profits in the second quarter. Stiff competition from budget European carriers and rising operating costs are eating into the company's earnings.
Lufthansa said Tuesday its net profit fell to €226 million ($252 million) in April-June — a year-on-year drop of 70%, which was partly due to a €200-million tax provision.
The outlook was expected to remain gloomy at least until the end of the year, the Frankfurt-based airline said in a statement.
Fuel price increases, "persistent overcapacities" and "aggressive competition" from budget airlines in Europe, such as Ryanair and Easyjet, were taking their toll, the airline added. Economic prospects have also been tainted by global issues such as the US-China trade wars and Brexit.
Read more: When will flying turn green?
The Lufthansa Group, which includes budget subsidiary Eurowings and smaller carriers in alliances like Austrian and Swiss Air, said there had been a 7% increase in costs, including a fuel bill that had risen by €225 million since the 2018 second quarter.
Despite a shrinking bottom line, the company saw sales increase by 4% to €9.6 billion compared to the same time last year.
Lufthansa said long-haul flights, particularly to Asia and North America, continued to turn a profit, while no frills Eurowings was struggling in the tough European market.
Read more: Lufthansa profits soar after Air Berlin demise
Chief Financial Officer Ulrik Svensson said the group was fighting particularly hard in Germany and Austria, and planned to take on the competition by "further reducing our costs and increasing our flexibility."
"We intend to make Eurowings a sustainably profitable airline," he added.
Frankfurt's benchmark DAX 30 index tumbled 1.5% in early afternoon on Tuesday, while Lufthansa slid 6% after making its announcement.
Last month, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr slashed its adjusted earnings forecast for this year to €2 billion to €2.4 billion, down from the previous estimate of €2.4 billion to €3 billion.
Read more: Frankfurt flights canceled after air traffic control software glitch
nm/jm (AFP, Reuters, dpa)
DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Ryanair has become the first noncoal company to join Europe’s top 10 carbon emitters. The Irish airliner is "the new coal," one expert said. (03.04.2019)
Ryanair's chief executive has said the airline could suffer losses if Boeing's embattled 737 Max planes don't become operational by November. The jets have remained grounded since an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March. (11.07.2019)
The UFO cabin crew union says Lufthansa staff could walk off the job next month amid a pay dispute. A strike in the middle of summer will likely spell travel chaos for thousands of passengers planning to go on holiday. (20.06.2019)
In an effort to fight climate change, the Left party has proposed nationalizing Germany's airlines. Aviation regulation is currently at the center of a political debate on achieving targets for reducing emissions. (30.07.2019)
Flying has an impact on the climate and everyone should use planes responsibly — that’s what even airlines say now. "Flight shaming" is making a difference, as our reporter Andreas Spaeth found out. (03.07.2019)
The German carrier had canceled its flights to the Egyptian capital over unspecified "safety concerns." But British Airways has refused to reinstate flights, citing a "heightened risk of terrorism against aviation." (21.07.2019)
Benefiting from low fuel costs, strong demand and the collapse of Air Berlin, the German flag carrier has reported record profits for 2017. But the air is getting thinner at the top of the European aviation business. (15.03.2018)