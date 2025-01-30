Germany's lessons from Afghanistan: Bundestag takes stock

The German parliament wanted to know why the 20-year Bundeswehr mission in Afghanistan was a failure and what lessons could be learned for other foreign missions.

"We must never fail again the way we failed in Afghanistan," said Schahina Gambir, a 23-year-old Green Party parliamentarian.

She was on the Enquete Commission, which for two and a half years scrutinized the ultimately unsuccessful international mission in Afghanistan that operated from 2001 to 2021. The commission's final report is now available, and the Bundestag is set to debate its political implications.

From the perspective of Gambir, an Afghani woman born in Kabul, who grew up in Germany, the mission had bitter consequences: "The 20-year mission in Afghanistan was the biggest, the most expensive, and the most sacrificial mission in history."

Fifty-nine Bundeswehr soldiers lost their lives during the military mission, which was triggered by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the US. Following the withdrawal of the mission's troops, the radical Islamic Taliban returned to power. The situation of women and girls, in particular, has deteriorated dramatically in Afghanistan ever since.

Afghans await relocation 3 years since Taliban takeover To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A plea for more diplomacy

The Enquete Commission's mandate was: "Lessons from Afghanistan for Germany's future networked engagement." The Commission Chairman, Michael Müller, outlined clear conditions for future foreign missions. In addition to military aspects, humanitarian aid should play a part, as well as stronger diplomatic commitment, he said.

"We need to take stock in a self-critical way," insisted Müller, a Social Democrat (SPD). He pointed to the current global situation and believes that better international coordination is crucial. "We are seeing crises and wars. And we are seeing more and more clearly that Germany will also be called upon to play an active role in these crises in the future."

No clear Afghanistan strategy

Against the backdrop of the failed mission in Afghanistan, the commission's final report lists more than 70 recommendations to politicians. "Future engagements require a formulated strategy that specifies clear, verifiable and realistic goals, and defines the intended effects." The commission and the experts they interviewed believe almost none of these were developed for Afghanistan.

For future missions abroad, it recommends that all partners develop a common overview of the situation and improve the involvement of the local population. "In the country of deployment, communication should be tailored to the target group, taking into account the cultural and religious context." One suggestion is to include information from returning experts from the area of deployment, as well as from allies and partners from civil society.

Too little communication within the German government

The Enquete Commission found there was not enough exchange of experience during Germany's Afghanistan mission. There was practically no coordination between the government's ministries. "Each ministry drove something forward with great commitment — from its own perspective," said Müller, both praising and criticizing the approach.

Despite the ministries' zeal, it appears they lost sight of the big picture. There was inadequate communication by various ministries, including Defense, Development, Foreign Affairs and the Interior Ministry. The Chancellery also appeared to lack crucial coordination. The Afghanistan Committee of Inquiry, which met at the same time as the Enquête Commission, broadly agrees with the assessment.

Afghan children receive medical treatment in Germany To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Inquiry Committee's most prominent witness: Angela Merkel

The committee's work focused on the hasty withdrawal of the Bundeswehr, and the chaotic evacuation of German and Afghan local forces when the Taliban invaded Kabul in August 2021.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel was the last witness to be questioned by the committee of inquiry in December 2024. The Christian Democrat (CDU) admitted serious failings in the Afghanistan mission: "The cultural differences weighed more heavily than I could have imagined."

At the same time, Merkel called for humanitarian efforts to continue even after the Taliban had taken power.

This is entirely in line with commission chairman Michael Müller's recommendations. Today's situation in Afghanistan is catastrophic, he said. While there was no need to open an embassy there, he said it was important that Germany be visible with personnel on the ground.

Müller is aware that it's a difficult balancing act. "There's no getting around talking to the Taliban. But of course, we don't want to be complicit with this regime."

This article was originally written in German.