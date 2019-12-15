Germany's Left want discount train tickets for all, not money for e-cars

Germany's socialist Left party says the German government should offer everyone in the country cheaper rail travel rather than investing in electric cars to fight climate change.

Speaking to the Rheinische Post newspaper, Left leader Katja Kipping suggested everyone in the country should get a free "Bahncard 50," Deutsche Bahn's (DB) frequent traveller option that entitles passengers to a 50% discount on flexible tickets and a 25% discount on fixed saver tickets. A Bahncard 50 currently costs €255 ($284) per year for second class.

Kipping argued that subsidizing public transport was a more egalitarian way to fight climate change than the government's current plan, which is focused on building up e-car production and infrastructure, since few people can afford electric cars.

New e-cars are currently significantly more expensive than petrol cars. Germany's auto giant Volkswagen recently unveiled the ID.3 as what it hopes will be a cheaper option – though the price is currently still around €30,000. The similarly-sized VW Polo with an internal combustion engine starts at just under €15,000 for the most basic model.

Kipping also called for more improvements to Deutsche Bahn's service, including more room for bicycles and compartments with special work spaces for commuters.

Cheaper trains instead of expensive e-cars

Climate activist Greta Thunberg's rail journey across Germany over the weekend has put an extra spotlight on Deutsche Bahn, Germany's state-owned rail operator, one of the biggest transport companies in the world.

The German government's "climate package," currently working its way through parliament, includes some measures to encourage rail travel: sales tax on rail tickets will be cut from 19% to 7%, a cut that DB has pledged to pass on to consumers. It will mean the average rail ticket will become 10% cheaper.

Plans to bolster the rail service already make up a part of the government's new climate change policy proposals

DB also revealed on Monday that it was planning to invest some €12 billion in new trains over the next few years, with around €8.5 billion invested in long-distance ICE trains by 2026. This, the company said, would increase its fleet of high-speed Intercity-Express trains from 39 to 137.

DB's plans would see trains traveling from Berlin to Hamburg every half-hour by 2021, and trains threading Hamburg, Hannover, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich every half-hour by 2026.