Voters in the eastern German state of Thuringia made the Left party the dominant political force in the state parliament, according to ARD exit polls on Sunday.

The Left party is forecast to take 29.5% of support in the state, which was once part of the Communist-ruled DDR. The far-right AfD party is predicted to take 24% of the vote, making it the second-largest party in the assembly.

The turnout for the Thuringia polls was unusually high in the state with some 1.7 million voters, reaching 42.2% by p. m. local time. In 2014, only 30% of voters showed up at the polls by that time. Postal votes were not included in the statistics.

Höcke confident after vote

The populist AfD party in Thuringia is led by Björn Höcke, who often draws attention to himself with firebrand statements. Höcke has notably criticized the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, describing it as a "memorial of shame."

After the exit polls were announced, Höcke said the voters wanted another change comparable to the fall of the Berlin wall.

"This is a clear sign that a large part of Thurungia says: This can't go on," he told the ARD public broadcaster.

"We need renewal - this should be taken seriously."

He also said his party would win an outright majority in the next election cycle.

The AfD also boasts strong support in other eastern states, winning 27.5% in Saxony and 23.5% in Brandenburg in September. However, other political parties have so far refused to form coalitions with the populist group.

Losing razor-thin majority?

Thuringia is currently the only German state to have a premier with the Left party. The popular Premier Bodo Ramelow rules in coalition with the center-left SPD and the pro-environment Greens.

"I see myself clearly strengthened," he told ARD. "My party clearly has the mandate to govern, and I will take it up."

The SPD, however, is projected to slide down to 8.5%, losing some 4% compared to its 2014 result. Although the Greens are expected to more or less keep to their parliamentary seats with 5.5%, it appears unlikely that the ruling coalition will be able to maintain its one-seat majority.

'Bitter result'

Angela Merkel's CDU reportedly placed third with 22.5%, marking an 11% drop from 2014. The result is a heavy blow for the conservative party and a win for the AfD, which hoped to claim at least some of CDU's disillusioned supporters.

The CDU's top candidate, Mike Mohring, lamented the "bitter result" of centrist parties not being able to form a majority.

Senior SPD member Olaf Scholz, said he was concerned by the outcome and the AfD's surge.

"The result is, of course, not pretty," he told ARD.

The final seat count also depends on whether or not the pro-business FDP makes it over the 5% threshold required to enter the regional assembly. The exit polls place it around 5% of the votes.