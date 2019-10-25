Germany's Left party tops Thuringia election, AfD second — exit polls

Voters in the eastern German state of Thuringia made the Left party the dominant political force in the state parliament, according to ARD exit polls on Sunday.

The Left party is forecast to take 29.5% of support in the state, which was once part of the Communist-ruled DDR. The far-right AfD party is predicted to take 24% of the vote, making it the second-largest party in the assembly.

The populist AfD party in Thuringia is led by Björn Höcke, who often draws attention to himself with firebrand statements. Höcke has notably criticized the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, describing it as a "memorial of shame."

Losing razor-thin majority?

Thuringia is currently the only German state to have a premier with the Left party. The popular Premier Bodo Ramelow rules in coalition with the center-left SPD and the pro-environment Greens.

The SPD, however, is projected to slide down to 8.5%, losing some 4% compared to its 2014 result. Although the Greens are expected to more or less keep to their parliamentary seats with 5.5%, it appears unlikely that the ruling coalition would be able to maintain its one-seat majority.

Angela Merkel's CDU reportedly placed third with 22.5%. This marks an 11% drop from 2014.

The final seat count also depends on whether or not the pro-business FDP makes it over the 5% hurdle and into the assembly. The exit polls place it exactly at 5% of the votes.

More to come...