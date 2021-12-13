Germany's Lauterbach warns of 'massive' fifth COVID wave

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned of a "massive fifth wave" due to the omicron variant. Follow DW for the latest.
Germany's new government and its high-profile health minister, Karl Lauterbach, have announced they are stepping up the fight against the pandemic. Tackling a vaccine shortage is top priority.
Health Minister Lauterbach has said Germany could face vaccine shortages early next year if new doses are not acquired. Finance Minister Lindner has said the country will spend €2.2 billion to buy 92 million jabs.
With the omicron coronavirus variant spreading fast, German lawmakers have said they did not want to risk increasing the burden on overwhelmed hospitals with injuries caused by fireworks.
