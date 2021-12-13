 Germany′s Lauterbach warns of ′massive′ fifth COVID wave | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 17.12.2021

DW News

Germany's Lauterbach warns of 'massive' fifth COVID wave

Krankenpflegerin Anne-Marie Kalinowski arbeiten in Schutzausrüstung in einem der Behandlungszimmer der Intensivstation in der Universitätsmedizin Rostock. Angesichts der sprunghaft zunehmenden Zahl von Corona-Infizierten und der hohen Auslastung der Intensivstationen hat die Universitätsmedizin einen Covid-Ethikbeirat gebildet. Auch Patienten aus Sachsen werden in der Klinik behandelt.

Coronavirus digest: German health minister warns of 'massive' omicron wave 17.12.2021

Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned of a "massive fifth wave" due to the omicron variant. Follow DW for the latest.

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 11: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach attends a German Social Democrats (SPD) party conference on December 11, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The party voted overwhelmingly a week earlier to sign off on the coalition agreement to form a new government with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), ultimately putting its candidate in the federal Chancellery, replacing Angela Merkel. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

German health minister steps up COVID-19 crisis management 16.12.2021

Germany's new government and its high-profile health minister, Karl Lauterbach, have announced they are stepping up the fight against the pandemic. Tackling a vaccine shortage is top priority.

BIONTECH Impfstoff SYMBOLBILD / STOCK FOTO COVID 19 SARS-CoV-2 VACCINE Impfung- Impfstoff Stock Bilder vom 22.11.2020 Meerbusch *** BIONTECH Vaccine SYMBOL IMAGE CANE PHOTO COVID 19 SARS CoV 2 VACCINE Vaccine Vaccine Cane Pictures from 22 11 2020 Meerbusch

Germany scrambles to buy millions of coronavirus vaccine doses 15.12.2021

Health Minister Lauterbach has said Germany could face vaccine shortages early next year if new doses are not acquired. Finance Minister Lindner has said the country will spend €2.2 billion to buy 92 million jabs.

Berlin - Brandenburger Tor - Feuerwerk, Silvester

Germany bans private New Year's Eve fireworks again 17.12.2021

With the omicron coronavirus variant spreading fast, German lawmakers have said they did not want to risk increasing the burden on overwhelmed hospitals with injuries caused by fireworks.