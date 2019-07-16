 Germany′s largest ever cocaine shipment seized by customs | News | DW | 02.08.2019

News

Germany's largest ever cocaine shipment seized by customs

Nearly €1 billion worth of cocaine has been seized in the German port city of Hamburg. The drugs were found in 211 sports bags.

Part of the 4.5 ton seizure of cocaine, Hamburg, Germany

Customs confiscated a record 4.5 metric tons (5 short tons) of cocaine in a shipping container in Hamburg, northern Germany, with a street value of nearly €1 billion ($1.1 billion), it announced on Friday.

The drugs were discovered two weeks ago during a routine check, resulting in the largest cocaine shipment ever seized in Germany.

More than 4,200 packages in 211 sports bags were discovered in a freight container which claimed to be full of soybeans. The shipment was being transported from Montevideo in Uruguay, via Hamburg, to Antwerp, Belgium.

"This enormous amount represents the largest individual seizure of cocaine in Germany," the Hamburg Customs agency said in a statement.

"Assuming that this likely high-purity cocaine can be cut to triple the amount for street sale, the 4.5 tons has a street value of approximately €1 billion."

The cocaine has already been destroyed under strict secrecy and extensive security measures.

Watch video 01:27

European Drug Report 2019: Illegal drug use up in the EU

Gateway to the world

The port is Germany's largest and Europe's third busiest. It is often referred to as the "gateway to the world" as the country's trade and travel has relied heavily on it throughout its history.

The EU Drug Markets Report found that Rotterdam was the main point of entry for drug smugglers, but that Hamburg was handling increasing traffic.

In recent years cocaine shipments of up to one ton have been detected on numerous occasions but Friday's announcement was an unprecedented amount.

Just last year police Hamburg authorities destroyed drugs with a combined street value of €520 million ($592 million).

Germany has become notorious for drug usage. In March this year it topped a Europe-wide study for crystal meth and amphetamine use following close examination of the country's wastewater.

jsi/aw (AFP, dpa)

  • Minsk Rußland-Feldzug der Wehrmacht Panzerfahrzeug

    Germany, the original drug lab

    Off to war

    The Nazis sent doped-up soldiers to the front in Poland in 1939 and to France the following year. During the invasion of France, a whopping 35 million tablets of the methamphetamine Pervitin were distributed to soldiers, who named the miracle pill "Panzerschokolade" ("tank chocolate"). It wasn't just the Germans, however: the Allies gave their troops drugs, too.

  • Pervitin

    Germany, the original drug lab

    Alert and fearless

    A Japanese chemist created a liquid version of what was to become the German Wehrmacht's miracle pill. The Berlin-based drug firm Temmler refined the drug and took out a patent in 1937. A year later, Pervitin was sold over the counter. It left people alert, fearless, and without need of food or drink. Pervitin is still on the market - illegally - and under a different name: Crystal Meth.

  • Adolf Hitler Nürnberg 1933 Auto Anhänger

    Germany, the original drug lab

    His own best customer?

    Historians disagree over whether the Führer himself was addicted to Pervitin. Files kept by Hitler's personal doctor, Theo Morell, show a scribbled "x" in reference to a cocktail of medication he was given on any given day - but it isn't exactly clear what it refers to. We do know, though, that Hitler was on a mix of powerful drugs.

  • Bayer Produkt Wirkstoff Heroin

    Germany, the original drug lab

    "Miracle drug" Heroin

    German chemists' inventive talents go back even further than the Nazi era, however. "No cough thanks to heroin," was the ad slogan for a cough medicine produced by the German drug company Bayer in the late 19th century. Heroin was prescribed to patients - adults and children - suffering from epilepsy, asthma, schizophrenia and heart disease. Any side effects? Bayer listed constipation.

  • Felix Hoffmann Chemiker und Apotheker

    Germany, the original drug lab

    Creative Chemists

    Felix Hoffmann is perhaps best known for inventing Aspirin. But that's not all. He also developed heroin while experimenting with acetic acid. Hoffmann combined the acid with morphine, an extract from the poppy pod. Heroin was legal in Germany until 1971 when it was finally outlawed.

  • Merck Produkt Wirkstoff Cocaine

    Germany, the original drug lab

    Cocaine for opthamologists

    In 1862, the Darmstadt-based firm Merck started producing large amounts of cocaine as a local anesthetic for ophthalmologists. German chemist, Albert Niemann, had previously isolated an alkaloid he named cocaine from South American coca leaves. Niemann died shortly after discovering cocaine - of lung problems.

  • Bildergalerie Franz Kafka

    Germany, the original drug lab

    Euphoria and vitality

    Sigmund Freud, an Austrian neurologist and the "father of psychoanalysis," consumed cocaine for scientific purposes. In his Cocaine Papers study, Freud described the drug as harmless. He observed "euphoria, more vitality and [a] capacity for work." His enthusiasm waned, however, after a friend died of an overdose. At that time doctors prescribed cocaine for headaches and stomach problems.

  • Yaba Tabletten Droge Speed

    Germany, the original drug lab

    MDMA patent

    American chemist, Alexander Shulgin, is widely believed to have invented the party drug ecstasy. But in reality, he rediscovered the compound. The German firm Merck had originally developed and filed for a patent for a colorless oil under the name 3,4-Methylendioxymethamphetamine - MDMA - in 1912. Back then, chemists thought the substance had no commercial value.

  • Crystal Meth Droge Symbolbild

    Germany, the original drug lab

    The past casts a long shadow

    These German chemists' inventions are still having an impact today. According to estimates by the United Nations about 190,000 people died worldwide in 2013 because of illegal drug consumption. However, alcohol, a legal drug, is responsible for far more deaths. The WHO says 5.9 percent of all deaths in 2012 were due to alcohol consumption - that's 3.3 million people.

    Author: Nicolas Martin / db


Germany, the original drug lab

Germany, the original drug lab

Many recreational drugs cooked in hidden labs around the world today were origianlly desigend by German chemists, the military and German firms.  

