Germany's largest ever cocaine shipment seized by customs

Customs confiscated a record four and a half tons of cocaine in a shipping container in Hamburg, northern Germany, with a street value of nearly €1 billion ($1.1 billion), it announced on Friday.

The drugs were discovered two weeks ago during a routine check, resulting in the largest cocaine shipment ever seized in Germany.

More than 4,200 packages in 211 sports bags were discovered in a freight container which claimed to be full of soybeans. The shipment was being transported from Montevideo in Uruguay, via Hamburg, to Antwerp, Belgium.

"This enormous amount represents the largest individual seizure of cocaine in Germany," the Hamburg Customs agency said in a statement.

"Assuming that this probably very pure cocaine can be diluted to triple the amount for street sale, the 4.5 tonnes have a street value of approximately one billion euros."

The seized cocaine has already been destroyed under strict secrecy and extensive security measures.

Gateway to the world

The port is Germany's largest and Europe's third busiest. It is often referred to as the "Gateway to the World" as the country's trade and travel has relied heavily on it throughout its history.

In recent years cocaine shipments of up to one ton have been detected on numerous occasions but Friday's announcement was an unprecedented amount.

Just last year police Hamburg authorities destroyed drugs with a combined street value of €520 million ($592 million).

jsi/aw (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.