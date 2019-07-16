Germany's largest ever cocaine shipment seized by customs

Nearly €1 billion worth of cocaine has been seized in the German port city of Hamburg. The drugs were found in 211 sports bags.
Customs confiscated a record four and a half tons of cocaine in a shipping container in Hamburg, northern Germany, with a street value of nearly €1 billion ($1.1 billion), it announced on Friday.
The drugs were discovered two weeks ago during a routine check, resulting in the largest cocaine shipment ever seized in Germany.
More than 4,200 packages in 211 sports bags were discovered in a freight container which claimed to be full of soybeans. The shipment was being transported from Montevideo in Uruguay, via Hamburg, to Antwerp, Belgium.
"This enormous amount represents the largest individual seizure of cocaine in Germany," the Hamburg Customs agency said in a statement.
"Assuming that this probably very pure cocaine can be diluted to triple the amount for street sale, the 4.5 metric tons (5 short tons) have a street value of approximately €1 billion."
The cocaine has already been destroyed under strict secrecy and extensive security measures.
Gateway to the world
The port is Germany's largest and Europe's third busiest. It is often referred to as the "Gateway to the World" as the country's trade and travel has relied heavily on it throughout its history.
The EU Drug Markets Report found that Rotterdam was the main point of entry for drug smugglers, but that Hamburg was handling increasing traffic.
In recent years cocaine shipments of up to one ton have been detected on numerous occasions but Friday's announcement was an unprecedented amount.
Just last year police Hamburg authorities destroyed drugs with a combined street value of €520 million ($592 million).
Germany has become notorious for drug usage. In March this year it topped a Europe-wide study for crystal meth and amphetamine use following close examination of the country's wastewater.
jsi/aw (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Police have incinerated some 9 tons of drugs seized in northern Germany in the past two years. But authorities say they are finding only a tiny fraction of the drugs entering the country illegally. (27.12.2018)
German police have seized several tons of cocaine in the latest example of the so-called "rip-off" shipping method. Crime gangs secrete drugs in regular shipments without the knowledge of the actual sender or reciever. (20.07.2017)
Technology is one of the driving forces behind Europe's changing illicit drugs market, impacting crime and terrorism. But one thing's stayed the same: cannabis is still most people's drug of choice. (05.04.2016)
Germany has topped a Europe-wide study for crystal meth and amphetamine use following close examination of the country's wastewater. Sewage in over 70 cities was analyzed to explore the drug-taking habits of residents. (18.03.2019)
Authorities were alerted to what they now say is an international drug smuggling ring after finding cocaine hidden in shipments of bananas. It could turn out to be one of the largest cocaine trials in Germany's history. (12.02.2019)
Three hundred ships, a huge fireworks display and a three-day party — every year over 1 million visitors flock to Hamburg's Hafengeburtstag. But what makes it so fascinating? DW reporter Evan Woodnorth went to find out. (13.05.2019)
Giulia and Lorenz never had much trouble with their low-carbon lifestyle, until Giulia's best friend invited her to be maid of honor — in Australia. (08.07.2019)
Over the course of its history, Hamburg has steadily developed into one of the busiest ports in Europe. DW's Eesha Kheny spent two days exploring the ins and outs of the bustling cultural hub. (28.11.2017)