Germany's Joshua Kimmich to finally get COVID vaccine

The international soccer star had been reluctant to get the jab over concerns regarding long-term effects. He had contracted COVID several weeks ago and won't play again this year.
Bayern Munich and Germany soccer star Joshua Kimmich is now willing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, German media reported on Sunday.
In October, Kimmich confirmed he had not yet received the vaccine over concerns regarding possible long-term effects.
The German international player was then quarantined on two separate occasions after he had contact with infected people, before contracting the virus himself. He has now tested negative but is not fully fit — after suffering longer-term issues — and won't play again this year.
