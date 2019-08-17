Germany's Jewish council warns against AfD's 'right-wing extremism'

The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany has sharply criticized the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, saying that it "incites fears and promotes a climate of exclusion of minorities."
The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, has accused the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party of having right-wing extremist tendencies. "In my view, the AfD is much more closely interwoven with right-wing extremism than it appears," Schuster told Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper. "The party incites fears and promotes a climate of exclusion of minorities," he said.
The AfD links attacks carried out by Islamist-motivated perpetrators with populist propaganda "in order to stir up hatred against minorities in general," Schuster said, pointing out that this "ultimately also creates a climate against Jews."
Read more: Extreme-right defectors deal a blow to Germany's far-right AfD
Increase in anti-Semitic hate crime
Schuster sees right-wing extremism as posting the "greatest danger" to Germany and Jews living in the country.
The number of anti-Semitic attacks in Germany increased by over 10% from 2017 to 2018, which has prompted many Jews living in the country to consider emigrating. According to official figures, the number of anti-Semitic crimes committed increased from 1,504 in 2017 to 1,646 in 2018. The number of cases considered violent increased from 37 to 62 over the same period.
Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner made headlines in May when he warned Jews not to wear kippas — traditional Jewish skullcaps — in public spaces. Germans showed solidarity with the Jewish community in 2018 by wearing kippas on a march against anti-Semitism.
Read more: 'Zero tolerance' for anti-Semitism in Germany, says Merkel
No to coalition with AfD?
Regional elections are scheduled to take place in the eastern German states of Saxony and Brandenburg on September 1. The AfD, which is Germany's main opposition party, is expected to perform well in the state election in Saxony. The party is polling at 25% in Saxony, behind the CDU at 28%, and ahead of the Left party at 16% and the Greens at 12%.
Schuster warned the remaining political parties against forming a coalition with the AfD, as in his view sustaining such an alliance would eventually require a rightward tilt in their policies and rhetoric.
Read more: Germany: Conflict in AfD pulling party to the right
Integration into common 'system of values' key
The head of the Jewish council also spoke out in favor of tougher measures against Islamists.
Schuster said it's not just about fighting anti-Semitism, but also about integrating into society. All people who come to Germany and live here, he said, should adhere to the nation's values, including recognition of the equal rights of men and women, opposing all forms of anti-Semitism and racism, recognizing the rule of law and accepting the diversity of sexual orientations.
"To convey this system of values is the ultimate purpose of all integration measures," he stressed.
Schuster also spoke out in favor of offering guided tours in Arabic language in concentration camp memorial sites. The memorial site in Flossenbürg, Bavaria is already considering the proposal, said Schuster. "This should be extended to all the concentration camp memorial sites."
Compulsory trips for school children to memorials dedicated to the victims of Nazi atrocities are important, he underlined.
sri/kl (dpa, AFP, epd, kna)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The inaugural "Jews in the AfD" group is set to meet in Offenbach on Sunday, ostensibly calling out anti-Semitism – and the irony cannot be ignored. Guest columnist Armin Langer recommends Jews pursue other associations. (06.10.2018)
Social Democrats (SPD) said the move by the far-right party "smeared" the memory of former Chancellor Willy Brandt. The SPD leader sought atonement for Nazi Germany's crimes and a reduction in Cold War tensions. (07.08.2019)
The far-right Alternative for Germany may be unravelling at the edges after a disgruntled member struck off on his own. That's bad news for the populists ahead of key elections, says DW political analyst Jefferson Chase. (11.01.2019)
In at least three German states, extremist elements of the far-right Alternative for Germany are threatening to take over the party. The nationalist wing led by Björn Höcke is becoming increasingly powerful. (07.07.2019)
AfD politicians hope to use the group to combat the far-right party's xenophobic image ahead of key elections. The message is that all are welcome — so long as you agree to "an end to illegal mass immigration." (18.03.2019)
Anti-Semitic attacks in Germany have surged in the past few years. Last year, an attack on two men wearing yarmulkes — also known as kippahs — on a street in Berlin caused widespread outrage in in the country. (25.05.2019)
Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on all citizens to play a part in stamping out anti-Semitism and racism. The chancellor made the plea in her weekly video address ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (26.01.2019)