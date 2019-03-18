 Germany′s India envoy visits ′Nazi-inspired′ Hindu group | News | DW | 21.07.2019

News

Germany's India envoy visits 'Nazi-inspired' Hindu group

Ambassador Walter J Lindner's visit to the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has stirred a controversy in India. Experts say the Hindu extremist group glorifies Adolf Hitler and his "cultural nationalism."

Walter J. Lindner, German envoy to India, tweets about his visit to RSS office in Nagpur city

"Visit of Headquarters of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) in Nagpur and long meeting with its Sarsanghchalak (chief) Dr Mohan Bhagwat. Founded 1925, it is world's largest voluntary organization – though not un-controversially perceived throughout its history..." Walter J Lindner, Germany's ambassador to India, wrote on Twitter last week.

Little did Lindner know that his visit to one of India's most controversial Hindu extremist groups would trigger a huge backlash on social media, with liberal analysts, journalists and political commentators slamming his RSS outreach.

"The RSS has never made any secret of its love for Adolf Hitler. Both its first sarsangchalak [head], MS Golwalkar, and one of the organization's heroes, VD Savarkar, were admirers of Hitler, mainly for his 'cultural nationalism' and his persecution of the Jews," said Sidharth Bhatia, the Mumbai-based founding editor of The Wire news portal.

The RSS is a Hindu umbrella group which is the ideological inspiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

RSS, which presents itself as a cultural organization, advocates a Hindu nationalistic agenda under the banner of "Hindutva" or "Hinduness."

Founded in 1925, the RSS today boasts 6 million active members. Most of the BJP's leaders, including Modi, have a long history as members of the volunteer movement.

Read more: India's Rahul Gandhi to fight defamation charges by Hindu nationalist RSS

Online petition

Pieter Friedrich, a South Asian affairs analyst, has initiated an online petition demanding Lindner's resignation.

The petition alleges that Lindner's visit to the RSS headquarters "condones" the group's ideology, which is "inspired by fascist movements."

"His visit condones the RSS paramilitary as well as its ideological and institutional inspiration by European fascist movements like those of Hitler's Germany and Mussolini's Italy," the petition read.

"Germany must in no way demonstrate any tolerance for fascism, especially for fascist movements like the RSS, which have a demonstrated record of admiring and seeking to model themselves after Nazi Germany and other affiliated fascist movements," it stated.

The petition sought an intervention from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in the matter.

"We, the undersigned, demand that Ambassador Walter Lindner resign or, failing that, be recalled. We demand immediate intervention by Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to achieve this goal," it said.

Read more:Hindu nationalists promise 'superior' Indian babies 

Lindner's clarification

Defending his visit, Lindner said that as a German he was conscious of RSS's history during the 1930s-40s.

In an interview with The Hindu newspaper on Saturday, the ambassador said his visit to the RSS headquarters was part of his attempt to understand the "Indian mosaic."

He also said that he visited Nagpur city to review progress of a German-funded Metro project.

"I went to educate myself about the organization," said Lindner. "I had read very negative and very positive articles about it, everything from its social engagement to accusations of fascism, and I wanted to make my own impression. So I asked Mr. Bhagwat many questions," Lindner told the newspaper.

Read more: Indian Muslims who support Hindu nationalism

Watch video 12:02

World Stories - Tensions between Muslims and Hindus in India

A 'wrong precedent'

Lindner's visit was considered unusual as very few foreign diplomats have engaged with the RSS in public.

"This visit sets a wrong precedent, especially because social intolerance is on the rise in India," Sanjay Srivastava, a sociologist at the Institute of Economic Growth in New Delhi, told DW.

Read more: Muslim man beaten to death over cows in India

"It [the visit] sends a chilling message to India's minorities. The global rise of neo-Nazism, especially its attempts to align with the RSS to promote violent supremacist goals, poses a dire threat to the peace and harmony of the whole world," Arvin Valmuci of the Organization for Minorities of India (OFMI) said in a press release.

But Lalit Mansingh, India's former foreign secretary, came out in Lindner's defense and said that a diplomat can reach out to "as many people" he wants.

"I think it is part of his (Lindner's) diplomatic duty to reach out to people. Are there any restrictions on meeting RSS officials? It's not a banned organization," Mansingh told DW.

"Indian diplomats can also meet with chiefs of any far-right political party in the West as long as there are no restrictions [on such meetings]," he added.

Germany is India's most important trading partner in the European Union and the two countries enjoy cordial diplomatic relations.

Additional reporting by Murali Krishnan, DW's New Delhi correspondent.

  • Dalits protest in India

    India's security challenges shape society and politics

    Caste conflicts

    The caste system is an ancient social hierarchy that still influences social norms in India. It is technically outlawed by the Indian constitution, but political parties often take advantage of caste differences. Low-caste Dalits comprise 15-20% of India's population. Many political parties claim to stand for Dalit rights, although attempts at social reform often fade once leaders are elected.

  • Hindu nationalists protest

    India's security challenges shape society and politics

    Religious intolerance

    Although India is a secular state, Hindus and Muslims clash over several issues. Under the current government, fringe groups have often invoked India's Islamic history and the consumption of beef as a reason to instigate violence against low-caste Hindus and Muslims. Pictured here are members of a right-wing Hindu group calling for a temple to be built on the former site of a mosque.

  • Indian security guards at a crash site of an aircraft

    India's security challenges shape society and politics

    Violence in Kashmir

    India and Pakistan both claim the Kashmir region in full but rule it in part. Since 1947, they have fought three wars over the region. Since 1989, separatist groups have been fighting Indian forces in India-administered Kashmir. The latest attack, in February 2019, unleashed new tension between the neighbors. Critics accused Indian PM Modi of using the incident for political gain.

  • Armed Maoist rebels in India

    India's security challenges shape society and politics

    Maoist insurgency

    Left-wing Maoist rebels in India's tribal areas accuse the government of selling off land belonging to indigenous tribes. Under a banner of social injustice, they form militias and attack state security forces and political leaders. Rebels often disrupt elections with attacks. On Tuesday, rebels killed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator in rural Chhattisgarh state with a roadside bomb.

  • People wait in line in Assam state, India, to register as citizens

    India's security challenges shape society and politics

    Demographic tension in the northeast

    For decades, India's northeastern states have dealt with illegal immigration. In Assam state last year, a citizenship list reportedly excluded 4 million people who were unable to provide valid documents. In January, a bill that would grant immigrant Hindus citizenship in Assam unleashed protest and was criticized by local politicians as a political ploy by the BJP to boost its Hindu voter base.

  • Chinese and Indian border guards at the Nathu La border crossing

    India's security challenges shape society and politics

    Border dispute with China

    China lays claim to parts of eastern India, and the two countries had a border standoff in 2017 over Chinese road construction. Nevertheless, Indian PM Modi has wanted to replicate China's model of development for India. But despite China's rising influence, relations with Beijing are not an election issue, at least not for Modi who prefers to ride on nationalist sentiments.

  • Indien Bauern-Protest in Mumbai (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    India's security challenges shape society and politics

    India's suffering farmers

    India's farmers have long suffered from sinking crop prices and plummeting agricultural growth. Last year, after thousands of farmers demonstrated in New Dehli, PM Modi announced new schemes for the rural sector in his 2019 election manifesto. However, analysts say farmers feel betrayed by Modi's government and this could damage him politically.

    Author: Apoorva Agrawal, Manasi Gopalakrishnan


