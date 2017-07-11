Germany's incoming government signs three-party coalition deal

Germany's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) signed a coalition agreement with the leaders of the environmentalist Green Party and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) in a ceremony in Berlin on Tuesday.

The move comes a day after the Greens voted to approve the coalition deal, the last party to do so.

Germany's incoming chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is due to be elected and sworn in as Angela Merkel's successor this week.

DW's chief political editor Michaela Kuefner noted that with the signing of the coalition deal, "this is the moment the post-Merkel Era begins for real."

Scholz, along with Greens co-leader Robert Habeck and FDP head Christian Lindner are set to take part in a press conference later this afternoon.

What did leaders say?

Scholz said that tackling the coronavirus pandemic and the surge of fourth wave infections in Germany will initially require all of the new government's "strength and energy."

"If the good cooperation that worked while we were forming the government continues to work, it will be a very, very good time for the tasks that lie ahead of us,'' he said.

FDP head Lindner, who is set to become Germany's next finance minister, said that the new government knows "we face great challenges."

"We said that we want to venture more progress, and from this week on we want to work on progress,'' Lindner said at the signing ceremony.

Greens co-leader and incoming foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said the coalition agreement "reflects the diversity in our country" and that diversity will be the government's guiding principle in the years to come.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

