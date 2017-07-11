Germany's incoming government signs three-party coalition deal

Germany's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) signed a coalition agreement with the leaders of the environmentalist Green Party and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) in a ceremony in Berlin on Tuesday.

The move comes a day after the Greens voted to approve the coalition deal, the last party to do so.

Germany's incoming chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is due to be elected and sworn in as Angela Merkel's successor on Wednesday.

DW's chief political editor Michaela Kuefner noted that with the signing of the coalition deal, "this is the moment the post-Merkel Era begins for real."

Scholz, along with Greens co-leader Robert Habeck and FDP head Christian Lindner are set to take part in a press conference later this afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

